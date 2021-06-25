Trip.com Group Gourmet launches newly expanded Top Global Restaurant List in Macao

MACAO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Gourmet, the dining hub hosted on the leading global travel services provider's platforms, launched the new 2021 Top Global Restaurant List in Macao today. Co-hosted by Sands China Ltd. at The Londoner Macao, the event was attended by Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group, Bo Sun, CMO of Trip.com Group, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Grant Chum, COO of Sands China Ltd., other destination government officials, leading restaurateurs, food critics and influencers. The launch of the Top Global Restaurant List is another element in Trip.com Group's continual efforts in bolstering travel-related content on its platforms to drive the travel recovery.



Jane Sun, CEO, Trip.com Group, addresses the audience at the forum during the Trip.com Group and Sands China Ltd co-hosted event

The event consisted of a forum on destination recovery with Trip.com Group partners sharing experiences and ongoing revitalization plans, the grand revealing of the Top Global Restaurant List, and an exclusively curated evening banquet experience that showcases Greater China's vast gastronomy culture & history. The launch of the Trip.com Group Gourmet Top Global Restaurant List marks a new chapter in the ever-growing gourmet tourism industry. To meet demand for this expanding travel segment, the new restaurant list will create and provide restaurant recommendations, reviews and selections for customers based on public praise, panel evaluations, and Ctrip Black Diamond member votes.

Released initially on the Trip.com Group Ctrip platform, the 2021 Top Global Restaurant List contains expanded categories to include the widest breadth of restaurant selections for users. This year, five new levels have also been added to the list to accommodate a wider range of restaurants. The new list not only features themed and high-end restaurants but also some smaller brands worth visiting. A total of 9 Black Diamond restaurants, 45 Diamond restaurants, 301 Platinum restaurants, 1686 Gold Medal restaurants and 4224 Silver Medal restaurants made it into the list this year, with awards nominated to stand out restaurants in each category.



Jane Sun, CEO, Trip.com Group (left), and Grant Chum, COO, Sands China Ltd. (right), sign a strategic partnership agreement during the event, with Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director, Macao Government Tourism Office (centre) overseeing

Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group, commented: "We are delighted to host this event in Macao and take this wonderful opportunity to help boost domestic tourism. We have seen an increasing interest in gourmet travel and Greater China has a lot to offer, such as the strong culinary tradition and innovation in Macao. We are thrilled to facilitate our users dining experiences and hope to be able to add more destinations to our platform very soon and contribute to the recovery of global travel."

Grant Chum, Chief Operation Officer of Sands China Ltd., said: "Sands Resorts Macao has always been committed to supporting Macao as a world-class tourism destination, providing diverse integrated resort experiences and numerous dining offerings. We value our long-term partnership with Trip.com Group, who we have been working with even more closely since the Covid-19 pandemic to contribute to the recovery of Macao's tourism. We are also delighted Trip.com Group Gourmet's Top Global Restaurant List award ceremony is taking place for the first time in Macao, at The Londoner Macao, which represents a milestone."

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, said of the event: "We have always sought to connect the culinary and travel worlds as a means to attract visitors to Macao. I am delighted to see so many Macao restaurants being named in domestic and global rankings, further strengthening Macao's reputation as a Creative City of Gastronomy."

Macao is known to be a city of international fusion and nowhere is that creativity more apparent than in its vibrant culinary culture. This UNESCO-designated Creative City of Gastronomy is home to several internationally renowned chefs and some of the world's finest, most imaginative restaurants. It was therefore an obvious choice for Trip.com Group to host this prestigious event there and promote travel to the southern Chinese hub.

As travel restrictions are lifting and the tourism industry is slowly picking up, Chinese travellers are looking to explore their country and discover delicious cuisine typical to each region. Gourmet tourism is a great way to promote the travel industry and help it recover from the pandemic. To support this recovery, Ctrip has added 58 new Chinese cities such as Dongguan, Shantou, Zhongshan, Xining and Yinchuan to the List.

Following on from the one year anniversary of the launch of Trip.com Group's 'Travel On' Initiative, Trip.com Group Gourmet's new restaurant list is a continuation of the progress the travel group is making in enriching travel content to drive travel engagement and recovery.

