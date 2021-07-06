Trip.com Group holds international forum to boost Hainan as a travel destination

SANYA, China, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, leading online travel service provider, held its first International Travelers' Forum (ITF), offering cross-broader communication and exchange opportunities to connect global travelers and tourism industry groups today. The ITF is a new initiative for industry partners to boost destination tourism, share international travel consumption trends and findings, and collaborate on the development of the industry.



Trip.com Group holds International Travelers’ Forum in Sanya.

In line with the strong domestic travel recovery seen in mainland China, Hainan as an ever popular destination for domestic Chinese and international travellers, served as the perfect location to demonstrate the support and partnership Trip.com Group offers destination partners. Jointly held by the Hainan Department of Tourism and Sanya Tourism Promotion Board, the forum focused on highlighting Hainan as a high-quality tourism destination. The forum facilitated communication and exchanges among global travellers and strengthened cross-border cooperation in the tourism industry, inviting representatives from airlines, hotels, tourism companies, academic institutions and tourism bureaus, from dozens of countries and regions sharing experiences and ongoing revitalization plans.

Trip.com Group and Hainan Department of Tourism and Sanya Tourism Promotion Board continue to deepen cooperation, promoting Hainan as a tourist destination and cultural hub. Hainan Department of Tourism will benefit from Trip.com Group's fast-growing global network as a leading international online travel services provider, as well enabling partners to draw from innovative content marketing capabilities.

"Trip.com Group is playing a leading role in the travel revival with the success of our enhanced marketing innovations to help support partners connect with users," said Bo Sun, CMO of Trip.com Group. "Hainan is a top international destination for travellers and we are delighted to collaborate with the Hainan government to promote travel together, leading the international travel revival."



Benny Wang, Vice President of Trip.com Group at the International Travelers’ Forum in Sanya.

"We are very pleased to see the active participation and creation of content from our partners to help promote their destination and reach their key audiences," said Benny Wang, Vice President of Trip.com Group. "Through the integration of data, developing a content ecosystem, and creating immersive experiences for users, Trip.com Group is pushing its business and the industry forward."

Sanya, Hainan's largest city and centre of tourism, is a leading destination for both international and mainland Chinese tourists and boasts a diverse array of leisure activities and accommodation options. One of the biggest appeals of the destination is the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port. Announced by the State Council on 1 June 2020, the entire Hainan Island will be developed into a globally influential, high-level free trade port. By welcoming tourists, Sanya is setting an example to show other tourist destinations how to revitalise the tourism economy and reconnect with keen travellers.

Trip.com Group enables Hainan Department of Tourism, and all destination partners, to promote destination tourism, through content marketing and innovative consumer engagement strategies to drive travel bookings. With access to enhanced marketing capabilities on the platform, partners can utilise and employ four unique key content marketing tools. The Ctrip app homepage seamlessly promotes and gives visibility to partners' products offerings. Trip.com Group Community, the home of user-generated content on the platform, can further provide exposure to a destination via user-generated content, a strong and influential marketing tool. Partners can take advantage of a new livestreaming platform, and directly stream to users, generate their own content and reach key audiences. Additionally partners can make use of Star Hub channel, which transforms partners' roles from suppliers to marketers and operators, with a common goal of providing more travelling opportunities to the app users through content, user engagement and products unique to the business needs.

