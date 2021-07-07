Trip.com Group hosts annual travel festival in Sanya, China

SANYA, China, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group hosted its inaugural International Travelers' Forum combining a partner forum during the day and a Travelers' Night event focusing on Ctrip Community users, on 6th July in Hainan, Sanya. The event took Trip.com Group platform's Community users, which gathers travel inspirations online, offline with a music festival and lifestyle fair to bring together 1,500 avid travellers who are starved of wanderlust. The event is designed for influencers and travellers to exchange ideas and insights, and to be inspired for future trips.



Trip.com Group's Travelers' Night Festival in Sanya, Hainan united travellers, industry influencers, and consumer leaders for an offline celebration inspiring travel

Anticipating the ever-changing travel industry and customers' needs, Ctrip Community is a content hub for inspiration and the event reflects this concept. Several online and offline activities took place with users able to experience and rejoice in a music festival and lifestyle fair as well as learn more about the Future Travelers Awards Ceremony.

With more than 300 million users and 24,000 destinations all over the world, the Community is a valuable consumer tool. Community integrates differentiated content and gathers travellers, influencers, bloggers and celebrities, who all have one passion in common – travelling. Peer to peer recommendations are as valuable to the 21st century consumer as those provided by brands and companies, which is why Trip.com Group has adapted its offering and is now growing its Community users to meet the demand from its consumer base for this type of content. It has proven to be a powerful tool to aid and influence consumer choice, with 40% of app users visiting content channels over China's May Day holiday. The enriched content resulted in higher numbers of user visits and longer user time-spent on the content channels.



Trip.com Group Community members enjoy Travelers' Night Festival in Sanya, Hainan

"Face to face gatherings are a luxury we have missed over the past year. Our Travelers' Night event has brought together our users in the offline world in the wonderful location of Hainan," commented Bo Sun, CMO of Trip.com Group. "This event is an important milestone for us, and we will continuously work to improve the platform and generate inspiring content for China and across the world. As the popularity of our Community continues to grow, where over the last quarter the number of contributors has increased by over 50%, we look forward to welcoming new users and celebrating travel together."

In addition, the platform offers users comprehensive products to help meet the evolving needs of post-pandemic travellers and anticipates the way the industry will change and adapt to these unprecedented times. It is often said that travelling connects people through experience, and this exactly what the Trip.com Group Community represents. The Travelers' Forum (TF) is a campaign IP run by Ctrip Community. The TF brand comprised of China Travelers' Forum and Travelers' Forum Annual Gala and now includes the International Travelers' Forum (ITF), to increase reach, and better connect with the international community.

Ctrip is a company owned by Trip.com Group, a leading one-stop travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Throughout the pandemic, Trip.com Group platforms have been providing users with engaging content to inspire their next trip, as well as offering tailored COVID-19 travel products and discount packages to get travellers back exploring the world.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travellers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel brands in the world, with the mission to "pursue the perfect trip for a better world".