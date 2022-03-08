Trip.com Group leads travel industry in female representation - new data shows 50%+ female employees and women in 43% of leadership positions

SHANGHAI, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This International Women's Day leading global travel service provider, Trip.com Group, announced its latest company data reflecting its position driving female representation and gender equality in the sector. To further utilize its industry-leading position to promote the stories of women, the company published an online magazine sharing the experiences of women from across the travel industry and beyond.

Trip.com Group has shown its commitment to equal opportunity for women and championing female leadership in its recruitment and promotion of female staff. Today, women make up more than half of Trip.com Group employees, far exceeding the average for tech companies, with women holding 43% of mid-level management positions and nearly one-third of management at VP-level and above. The travel Group's data also shows that in 2021 half of new employees joining Trip.com Group were women; and an equal number of women and men were promoted last year.

To demonstrate its support of working families, a financial maternity gift and maternity allowance are given to female employees entering pregnancy. Women during maternity can also receive a travel allowance during workdays, in which the group invests more than RMB 1 million each year. To further support families and promote a healthy work life balance for all employees, on 1stMarch 2022, the company implemented a global hybrid work model, giving employees the option to work remotely up to 2 days each week.

Trip.com Group continues to be recognized for its efforts in promoting female representation, gender diversity, female empowerment and highlighting female success as part of its company-wide corporate culture. In 2021, Trip.com Group was awarded a UN Women's Empowerment (WEPs) Award in the Gender-Inclusive Workplace category.

To platform female stories in the industry, Trip.com Group published its 2022 Women in Travel digital magazine, presenting 12 inspiring and thought-provoking female figures. The digital magazine compiles inspirational stories through a series of interviews, Q&A and testimonials stories, which promote female success and highlight the experiences of women in pursuit of gender equality.

"As a female business leader, International Women's Day is an important day to showcase and promote global efforts towards a more harmonious and equal society. Our 2022 Women in Travel digital magazine celebrates the achievements of 12 incredible women and furthers efforts for a more inclusive society," said Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group. "This day provides opportunity to raise awareness of gender issues and ensure gender equality is made part of an inclusive corporate culture, something I strongly advocate for and implement at Trip.com Group."

Women are changing the way companies and teams work together during times of uncertainty. Julia Simpson, CEO and President of World Travel and Tourism Council, summarizes her career in 'Women in Travel' as 'electric' and believes women are very creative and driven but are not always valued in the corporate world. Julia Simpson advocates for more support for female in decision making roles, "Women make the spending decisions when it comes to family travel. It's important we see more women in senior positions in the travel industry."

Click here to view the 2022 Women in Travel e-magazine

From CEOs to housekeeping staff and travellers, each story focuses on women sharing their how they found their own path as a woman in industry, driven forward innovations, or through trials and tribulations found success. Trip.com Group's 2022 Women in Travel digital magazine also highlights four key areas in which the Group excels in and contributes to a gender inclusive workplace.

