Trip.com Group Ltd. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020 Financial Results on March 3, 2021 U.S. Time

SHANGHAI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: TCOM), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, will announce its fourth quarter and full year of 2020 results on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, U.S. Time, after the market closes.

Trip.com Group's management team will host a conference call at 7:00PM U.S. Eastern Time on March 3, 2021 (or 8:00AM on March 4, 2021 in the Shanghai/Hong Kong Time) following the announcement.

The conference call will be available on Webcast live and replay at: http://investors.trip.com. The call will be archived for twelve months at this website.

All participants must pre-register to join this conference call using the Participant Registration link below:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10012794-k38dyw.html

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for this conference call, including dial-in numbers, passcode and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the number provided, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until March 11, 2021.

The dial-in details for the replay:

International dial-in number: +61-7-3107-6325

Passcode: 10012794

About Trip.com Group Ltd.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM) is a leading one-stop travel service provider consisting of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites, and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the largest travel companies in the world in terms of gross merchandise value.

