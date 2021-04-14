Trip.com Group partners with The Commons Project Foundation to develop safer cross-border travel initiatives

International Online Travel Services Provider Joins Network to Co-Develop a Trusted, Globally Interoperable Platform to Support Safer Cross-Border Travel

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, a leading international online travel services provider, has joined forces with The Commons Project Foundation and the World Economic Forum, to announce its membership of the CommonTrust Framework. Along with dozens of leading global health, technology, and travel partners in the CommonTrust Network, Trip.com Group seeks to empower travelers with accurate information and allow the resumption of global travel by co-developing initiatives, such as the CommonPass app, put forward by the Commons Project Foundation.



Trip.com Group is partnering with The Commons Project Foundation to develop safer cross-border travel initiatives, such as the CommonPass app, which allows travelers to demonstrate their health status in compliance with country entry requirements, while protecting their data privacy.

CommonPass is anchored by the core values of privacy and data protection for travelers, bringing together private and public partners to develop a global trust framework that will allow travelers to demonstrate their health status in compliance with country entry requirements, while protecting their data privacy. CommonPass and its global network of labs and vaccination sites enables users to verify compliance with COVID-19 testing or vaccination requirements put in place by governments and destinations, while giving individuals complete control over their own health data.

"As a leading global online travel agency and a member of the Common Trust Network, Trip.com Group utilizes the latest technology to bring transparency and efficiency when delivering information to global travelers. Our COVID-19 International Travelers Guide allows travelers to gain clarity and certainty regarding travel requirements for destinations around the world. By joining forces with other leading global travel and technology companies, international organizations, and governments to work together on CommonPass, Trip.com Group is committed to supporting travelers during these challenging times as international travel resumes," said Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group.

"To help the world reopen safely, it requires a mission-driven global coalition to build a digital infrastructure that enables interoperability and trust," said Jennifer Zhu Scott, Executive Chairman of The Commons Project Foundation, "The Trip.com Group team has been a strong and supportive partner from day one, bringing technological know-how, industry expertise, and passion for the greater good to our mission. We are very excited to welcome Trip.com Group to join the CommonTrust Network formally."

The CommonPass platform assesses whether the individual's lab test results or vaccination records come from a trusted source and satisfy the health screening requirements of the country they want to enter. CommonPass delivers a simple yes/no answer as to whether the individual meets the current entry criteria, but the underlying health information stays in the individual's control. CommonPass is designed such that it can be accessed directly through other apps and services. The purpose of CommonPass and the CommonTrust Network is to enable safer airline and cross border travel by giving individuals, airlines, airports, cruises, hotels, employers venues and governments confidence in each traveler's verified COVID-19 status.

The global expansion of the CommonTrust Network, which now covers 28 countries spanning Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania and the Americas, will be key in driving the global travel sector's recovery by enabling people to travel safely and securely with the use of advanced technology. Collaborating with The Commons Project Foundation solidifies Trip.com Group's efforts to kickstart the safe return of global travel, which also include working with the World Travel & Tourism Council and the launch of the company's COVID-19 International Traveler's Guide, an online portal that promotes safe travel protocols and providers travelers with information on the latest entry requirements for countries around the world.

About Trip.com Group:

Trip.com Group is a leading one-stop travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel brands in the world, with the mission of 'making every trip the perfect trip'. www.trip.com/newsroom

About The Commons Project Foundation:

A non-profit public trust established with support from the Rockefeller Foundation, The Commons Project Foundation builds and operates digital platforms and services for the common good. Our mission-driven structure is designed to attract world-class talent to build and sustain digital public services in a way that serves people's interests above all. Beginning with health information, we are focused on empowering people to access and control their personal data and put it to use for their own benefit.

About the World Economic Forum:

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests. The Forum strives in all its efforts to demonstrate entrepreneurship in the global public interest while upholding the highest standards of governance. Moral and intellectual integrity is at the heart of everything it does.

