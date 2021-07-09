Trip.com Group releases latest mainland China night-time economy consumption trends

SINGAPORE, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, the leading global travel service provider, released its latest data on mainland China's night-time economy and night-time tourism consumption during the first half of 2021. The data release gives context and delves into the trends shaping night-time tourism and consumption Using booking and user data, we have compiled eight key points to help shed light on the patterns shaping this growing consumer segment.



What is the night-time economy?

The night-time economy refers to all economic activity that occurs between 6pm and 2am in the service sector, spanning a wide range of business activity, including transportation, attractions, food and beverage, tourism, entertainment and more.

Night-time attraction bookings increased 469% compared to last year

On average, Chinese consumers made 1.3 night-time attraction bookings in the first half of 2021, spending RMB187 per person. Night-time attraction bookings made on the Trip.com Group Ctrip platform increased by 469% compared to 2020, and increased by 120% compared to 2019. 40% of night-time attraction bookings were for attractions located within a short-haul travel radius.

Female tourists make more night-time attraction bookings

According to Trip.com Group data, women make up 53% of the tourists making night-time attraction bookings, 6% higher than their male counterparts.

Gen Z is a driving force behind night-time tourism sales

Post-90s consumers make up 34% of the tourists making night-time travel product bookings, while post-80s and post-00s users account for 29% and 12%, respectively. Trip.com Group data reveals that Gen Z is becoming a major driving force behind night-time consumption, and suggests businesses to develop more engaging, youthful travel products.

Tourists tend to consume more at night

The demand for more immersive night-time tourism products also feeds into the secondary consumption tourists bring to destinations. Although bookings rates are usually lower in the night-time, secondary consumption is often higher than that in the daytime.

Top 10 night-time travel destinations in mainland China

The top 10 most popular night-time travel destinations in China are: Luoyang, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Xi'an, Wuhan, Hangzhou, Beijing, Sanya, and Chengdu.

Shanghai tourists are top contributors to the night-time economy

Tourists from these 10 provinces/cities are the top night-time economy consumers: Shanghai, Beijing, Jiangsu, Guangdong, Henan, Shanxi, Zhejiang, Hubei, Sichuan, and Chongqing.

Night-time tourists share more online, generating popular content

According to data from the Ctrip Community page, night-time tourism-relevant content increased by 130% in the first half of 2021 compared to last year. Hashtags such as "night tour", "night snack", "night market", "Huangpu River night tour", "Qinhuai River night tour" are among the top searched on the platform.

