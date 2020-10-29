Trip.com Group’s LIVE for Trip livestream marathon generates USD 56 million in GMV GlobeNewswire October 29, 2020

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 10 October, leading online travel services provider, Trip.com Group has held the “LIVE for Trip” campaign as a part of its “Travel On” initiative to bolster the recovery of the global travel industry and coincide with the company’s 21st anniversary.

On 28 October, Trip.com Group’s 21st anniversary, the LIVE for Trip series featured a marathon livestreaming event. James Liang, Trip.com Group chairman and co-founder, hosted a special four-hour BOSS Live program to round off the day’s celebrations, whilst leading industry representatives and presenters led the marathon broadcast throughout the day.

The livestream marathon and BOSS Live show on 28 October generated a cumulative transaction volume of more than USD 56 million and attracted a total audience of over 19.4 million viewers. As of 28 October, Trip.com Group livestream programming, including BOSS Live and regional livestreams, has created a total of around USD 360 million in GMV, with a total audience of more than 150 million global viewers.

Broadcasts during this campaign feature over 2,500 travel products, from hotels, flights and vacation packages to tourist attraction tickets and more. LIVE for Trip has over USD 150 million in travel discounts and subsidies available for customers and partners to enjoy and utilize across Trip.com Group platforms.

From 23 March to 28 October, Trip.com Group’s livestream series have generated more than USD 360 million in GMV and received more than 150 million global views. Trip.com Group platforms have made steady progress in domestic travel recoveries. During China’s October Golden Week holiday, Trip.com Group’s China market platforms saw transaction volumes of short-haul hotel bookings increase by almost 60% year-on-year and the overall GMV of hotels grow by 300% in the four days before the Golden Week holiday compared with this year’s May Day holiday. These are optimistic signs for travel recovery in domestic markets and, as travel restrictions are eased, provide strength to the recovery of international travel.

For the LIVE for Trip campaign, Trip.com Group has collaborated with more than 100 hotel brands, including InterContinental, Accor, Hyatt, Shimao, Shangri-La, to share this opportunity and work together to offer travelers incredible discounts. High-end hotel bookings have seen consistent increases during the travel recovery, that’s why Trip.com Group is focused on this area and working closely with partners to pursue this trend, offering customers top discounts on luxury hotels.

Livestream broadcasts have showcased destinations around the world. Travel products from Trip.com Group destination partners such as Japan, South Korea, Fiji, Queensland, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Myanmar, UAE, Maldives, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Russia, Finland, Mexico, feature in LIVE for Trip shows viewed by millions of customers.

LIVE for Trip’s success this week not only marks Trip.com Group’s 21st anniversary but also adds another milestone to the leading online travel services provider’s key role in the travel recovery. A continuation of the Travel On initiative that saw Trip.com Group invest more than USD 150 million in the travel industry, LIVE for Trip embodies the innovative channels, industry cooperation and COVID-tailored products that have helped revitalize travel.

On 29 October, Trip.com LIVE shows featuring top tourism and industry representatives will be hosted in Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore, boosting local markets. Visit Trip.com Group’s official Twitter and Facebook pages for links to upcoming Trip.com LIVE broadcasts.

About Trip.com Group:Trip.com Group is a leading one-stop travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel brands in the world, with the mission of 'making every trip the perfect trip'.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75913918-4b17-4bc1-b40d-8d3ff241bd19

For additional information, visit Trip.com Group Newsroom Media Relations Contact: Trip.com Group PR pr@trip.com Tel: (+86) 21 3406 4880 ext 196455