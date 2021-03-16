Trip.com Group signs five-year strategic MOU with the Argentina Ministry of Tourism and Sports

SHANGHAI, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 9thMarch 2021, Trip.com Group signed a five-year strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Argentina Ministry of Tourism and Sports to further enhance business, cultural and social exchange between China, Argentina and across Trip.com Group's vast networks of users and partners.



Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group, and Edison Chen, Trip.com Group Overseas Destination Marketing and Government Relations Director, at the MOU signing ceremony with Sabino Vaca Narvaja, Argentine Ambassador to China, and Leandro Compagnucci, the Head of the Argentine Investment Office

The Argentinian Minister of Tourism and Sports, Dr. Matías Lammens, joined the signing ceremony online with his colleagues, the Argentine Ambassador to China, Sabino Vaca Narvaja and the Head of the Argentine Investment Office, Leandro Compagnucci who visited Trip.com Group's headquarters in Shanghai. They met with Trip.com Group's CEO Jane Sun and Overseas Destination Marketing and Government Relations Director Edison Chen, to discuss the future cooperation plan and jointly participate in the signing ceremony.

The partnership will leverage Trip.com Group's fast-growing global network as a leading international online travel services provider. Trip.com Group enables local partners and travellers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres.

Trip.com Group's deepened cooperation with Argentina's Ministry of Tourism and Sports aims to support and stimulate the recovery of travel to the destination and encourage travellers from all over the world to visit once international travel restrictions have been lifted. It is understood that over the next five years, the two parties will collaborate on travel marketing initiatives, products and data, and fully optimise the travel experience for tourists in Argentina. The two parties will launch this cooperation project in stages based on the tourism industry in different target markets and in line with current tourism policies.

Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group said: "It was my pleasure to sign this momentous agreement at such a pivotal moment for travel. While the impact of COVID-19 has brought travel to a temporary halt, there has never been a more important time than now for us to unite. We are proud to have formed a strong partnership with Argentina's Ministry of Tourism and Sports, strengthening the ties between our respective governments.

"Argentina is renowned worldwide as a beautiful, must-visit destination which welcomed over 7 million travellers in 2019. Once international travel resumes, we believe Argentina will be high on the list of destinations for travellers to visit due to its rich culture, breathtaking natural landscapes and incredible people. We look forward to cooperating with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Argentina to share the unique charm of this wonderful country with our users all over the world.

"Together we can work to secure a bright future for travel and to ensure that tourism continues to play its invaluable role in fostering cross-cultural understanding and economic opportunity," Jane Sun concluded.

The Minister of Tourism and Sports of Argentina, Dr. Matías Lammens, said: "The tourism industry plays a vital role in the economic recovery of Argentina following the pandemic. At present, the Argentine government is actively creating a secure business environment for tourism to increase the number of international tourists. I look forward to in-depth cooperation with Trip.com Group, a leading company in international tourism business."

