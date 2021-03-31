Trip.com Group Unveils New Travel Marketing Hub to Empower Industry Partners and Attract Post-Pandemic Travellers

SHANGHAI, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Trip.com Group unveils plans to boost its content ecosystem and partner marketing capabilities with the launch of its new travel marketing hub, Star Store, designed to allow suppliers to expand and enhance their marketing activities on Trip.com Group platforms.



Sun Bo, CMO of Trip.com Group, announces the launch of Trip.com Group's new travel marketing hub Star Store

Through this new innovation, partners will be given a dedicated forum to integrate differentiated and tailored product offerings and develop their exposure with new product promotion initiatives. In addition, Star Store offers partners the tools to deliver a wider diversity of marketing activities, such as membership promotions, live stream sales, external placement and more. This latest move coincides with the brand's commitment to building a one-stop travel platform, integrating differentiated travel content, driving huge traffic volume and providing comprehensive travel products to meet the evolving needs of the post-pandemic traveller and further support partners.

Star Store enables Trip.com Group partners to expand and upgrade their marketing capabilities across Trip.com Group content distribution channels, such as live streaming and membership community networks by publishing their own content on the platform to help drive bookings. As of December 2020, Trip.com Group saw 200 million consumers tune in for live broadcasts, including the Boss Live show, driving Trip.com Group's total pre-sale GMV to over RMB 5 billion.

Trip.com Group introduces this latest innovation following an increase in consumption and demand for travel-related content during the pandemic whilst global travel was not possible. As the global travel revival approaches, users are continuing to seek out platforms with rich travel content offerings. As of December 2020, the amount of in-app content on Trip.com Group platforms doubled compared with 2019, and time spent by users browsing its platforms increased by 200%.

Through its traffic management toolkit, the new travel marketing hub grants partners the ability to efficiently match and manage traffic to generate greater exposure of their unique product and content offerings. In 2021, over 50% of new users on Trip.com Group platforms were aged 25 or under, a promising new market for partners to access.

Sun Bo, Trip.com Group CMO, introduced the direction of the new marketing hub. He said, "Our new travel marketing hub enables travel ecosystem partners to turn engagement into transactions through enhanced marketing activities on this dedicated platform, sharing in the benefits of Trip.com Group's global user base. Trip.com Group will continue to develop its content and marketing capabilities, applying and expanding this approach to the international market in line with the global travel industry's recovery."

As a leading global travel services provider at the forefront of the global travel revival, Trip.com Group will continue to strive in optimising its content ecosystem and marketing tools, bringing benefits to partners and more options to users.

About Trip.com Group:

Trip.com Group is a leading one-stop travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel brands in the world, with the mission 'to pursue the perfect trip for a better world'. www.trip.com/newsroom

Related Links :

https://www.trip.com/