Trip.com to host pop-up charity event in Bali to support less-privileged children

All proceeds from the event on 27 August will be channeled to a charity supporting physically and mentally handicapped children

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global travel service provider Trip.com, in collaboration with Samasta Lifestyle Village, is pleased to announce the launch of an upcoming pop-up charity event on 27 August from 11am – 7pm, where an assortment of handcrafted trinkets and pre-loved items will be available for sale. All proceeds from the sale will go towards the SLB D YPAC BALI Institute for Physically & Mentally Handicapped Children (YPAC Bali).

Trip.com Indonesia employees have, in recent weeks, chosen to spend their lunchtime on the creation of a selection of handcrafted items that will be available for sale during the pop-up charity event at Samasta Lifestyle Village, located next to Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali. A total of 30 DIY charity canvas bags, 50 pieces of colourful travel-themed beads accessories and more will be up for sale along with some 160 pre-loved items contributed by Trip.com Indonesia employees.

Drs. I Putu Nitiyasa, Head Foundation of SLB D YPAC BALI, said: "It warms our hearts to see Trip.com and Samasta Lifestyle Village utilising their resources and efforts to support our children through this meaningful and impactful event. We are grateful and heartened by these initiatives and we sincerely hope that the public will generously support this event on 27 August."



Mr Ilham Imanniar, Center Head of Samasta Bali, said: "As a member of the Summarecon Group, we are thrilled to be part of this meaningful cause which will provide much-needed support to the beneficiaries from YPAC Bali. In recent years, Trip.com has strongly demonstrated its commitment to the underprivileged communities in this region, and we look forward to more collaborations with them and support those in need."

"Beyond its function as a global travel service provider, Trip.com believes strongly in contributing to the many communities it is so deeply connected to all over the world," said Mr Krishna Arya, General Manager, Trip.com Indonesia. "It is our great privilege to collaborate with Samasta Lifestyle Village on this campaign and play our part in supporting these children while, at the same time, encouraging other members of the community to do the same."

Donors who purchase any products from the pop-up event on 27 August will also be able to flash their tickets to enjoy one-time special promotions from selected retail partners in Samasta Lifestyle Village including 20% F&B discounts at Gaya Gelato, Janji Jiwa X, Foeklam Bali (with a min. spend of 300k), 17% discount at Korean restaurant Magal (with min. spend of 300k and up to 25% off selected items at fashion retailer Asamula. The promotions are valid only on 27 August 2022.

