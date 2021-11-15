Trip.com Kicks Off Global "Travel Comeback Sale" Campaign in Singapore

Global campaign kicks off in Singapore , and will subsequently be launched in other markets.

The S$10 million campaign marks the next phase of Trip.com's strategy to boost the recovery of global travel.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, a leading international one-stop travel services provider, today announced the launch of its Travel Comeback Sale campaign that aims to support the revitalisation of international travel.

Trip.com has set aside S$10 million for the global campaign which kicks off in Singapore today – with attractive promotions that will provide value add to users planning for their overseas trips in the coming weeks. The campaign also serves as testament to Trip.com's commitment to deepen its partnerships with merchants, following the success of its "Travel On" campaign and the launch of its travel marketing hub, Star Hub, which allows suppliers to expand and enhance their marketing activities on Trip.com Group's platforms.

Through the Travel Comeback Sale campaign, Trip.com will offer discounts, vouchers, Trip Coins and gifts across various markets – commencing with Singapore, followed by other markets over the next six months.

Trip.com Group's Chief Marketing Officer, Bo Sun, said, "Since the pandemic, we have been continually committed to our partners and merchants with the introduction of various marketing initiatives to drive sales and increase consumer engagement. With the gradual reopening of international borders, we are excited to embark on the next phase of our journey to further encourage and promote travel and tourism."

"We are delighted to kick off this campaign in Singapore which has launched the Vaccinated Travel Lane arrangement with many countries. Whether it's for a holiday or work trip, outbound travellers from Singapore can expect great deals through our Travel Comeback Sale campaign. We are closely monitoring the developments across Asia-Pacific and look forward to launching this campaign in other countries once similar schemes to reopen their borders to both leisure and business travellers are introduced," added Bo Sun.

The campaign will run over the course of six months and users can expect daily promotions for incredible hotel stays in the countries that have launched the Vaccinated Travel Lane with Singapore.

For a start, outbound travellers from Singapore may enjoy discounts on more than 150 accommodation venues across the United States, Europe, Australia and South Korea – with discounts up to 50%.

In addition to the S$10 million "Travel Comeback Sale" campaign, users also stand a chance to enjoy other benefits and rewards, including:

Exclusive Hotel Promo Codes

To be launched at every Tuesday, Trip.com will introduce hotel promo codes valued between and off per code, redeemable with a minimum spend. Available in limited quantities on a first-come-first-serve basis, the hotel promotion codes are worth up to in total. S$1,000 Gift Card prize for Trip.com Social Media Contest

From now until 1 December 2021 , users stand a chance to win a S$1,000 gift card through the first round of Trip.com's contest on Instagram. The user whose post attracted the most likes as at 11 am (Singapore Time) on 1 December 2021 will win a S$1,000 gift card. Terms and conditions apply.

Ted Park, General Manager of Novotel Ambassador Seoul Yongsan, said, "Novotel Ambassador Seoul Yongsan is excited to team up with Trip.com to provide amazing deals and promotions just in time for the year-end. With the recent announcements on the Vaccinated Travel Lanes, partnering with Trip.com was a natural extension of our efforts to reach our target audience both locally and globally. We look forward to welcoming our valued guests again with great anticipation and excitement."

For more information on the Trip.com Travel Comeback Sale Campaign, including the terms and conditions, please visit https://sg.trip.com/w/sgtravelback .

