Trip.com launches 11.11 Mega Sale

Half-price popular hotels and Triple Spending Privileges with HK$111 coupons, 11% off offers, and hotel deals for HK$11

HONG KONG, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to book a staycation for Christmas and the New Year holidays! Perfect timing to spend the remaining HK$5,000 of your consumption voucher expiring by the end of the year.

Trip.com is launching a 11.11 Mega Sale for two weeks from 1 to 14 November, with at least two popular hotels open for booking at up to 50% off every day. Even more exciting is the Trip.com "Triple Spending Privileges", that will run on 1 and 11 November, on which there will be 1) HK$111 coupons; 2) 11% off coupons; and 3) hotel deals for just HK$11.

In addition to a variety of discounts on popular attractions and event tickets such as Keigo Open House and the "Jurassic X The Dinosaur Park" Exhibition, the first 10 orders on 11 November for Ocean Park and Ocean Park Water World tickets will be eligible for a second ticket at HK$11.

From 1 to 10 November starting from 11:11am daily, and from 00:00 (midnight) on 11 November, Trip.com users can enjoy a flash sale on a variety of selected hotels at HK$111 or HK$1,111. The offers are on a first-come, first-served basis, featuring no less than 50 hotel rooms. Don't miss these great deals! For details of promotional offers:

Date Promotional period Details Participating hotels Additional offers 1–4 November (Monday–Thursday) 11:11am–11:59pm daily Up to 50% discount on 2 selected hotels Regal Hongkong Hotel, Noah's Ark Hotel & Resort, Novotel Century Hong Kong, The Murray Hong Kong a Niccolo Hotel, The Park Lane Hong Kong – a Pullman Hotel, Alva Hotel by Royal, The Salisbury YMCA of Hong Kong and The Upper House On 1 November at 10:00am, 50 coupons for a HK$111 discount (first-come, first-served; valid from 1 to 11 November for booking of hotels in Hong Kong via Trip.com) 5–7 November (Friday–Sunday) From 11:11am Friday to 11:59pm Sunday Up to a 50% discount on 6 selected hotels, and up to a 30% discount on 4 selected hotels for a two-night stay Up to 50% off: The Emperor Hotel, The Luxe Manor, Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel, East Hong Kong, Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong and The Harbourview 30% off for a two-night stay: Elysion Place Hotel Causeway Bay, OASIS AVENUE – A GDH HOTEL, Wharney Hotel, Kowloon Harbourfront Hotel, The Cityview and Hotel SAV / 8–10 November (Monday–Wednesday) 11:11am–11:59pm daily Up to 50% off 2 selected hotels Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel, WM Hotel, Conrad Hong Kong, Royal Park Hotel, Silvermine Beach Resort and Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong 11 November (Thursday) 11:11am Flash sale of 2 selected hotels at HK$11 The Murray Hotel and The Upper Hotel 11:11pm Flash sale of 1 selected hotel at HK$11 Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong 11–14 November (Thursday–Sunday) 00:00am (midnight) Thursday to 11:59pm Sunday Additional hotels up to 50% off; all Trip.com discounts previously available from 1 to 10 November return Previously discounted hotels on Trip.com, and new addition: the Royal Garden Hotel, Langham Hong Kong, The Arca, 99 Bonham, One96 Hotel, The Putman Hotel, Saiyuen, Hotel Alexandra, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong, Hotel Madera Hong Kong, Hotel Madera Hollywood, Page148, Page Hotels and Butterfly on Wellington Boutique Hotel Central On 11 November at 00:00am (midnight), 30 coupons of the 11% off discount (first-come, first-served; valid on 11 November for booking of hotels in Hong Kong via Trip.com)

More information on the hotel offers and event details (including terms and conditions) on:

https://hk.trip.com/sale/w/2919/megasale1111.html?locale=en_hk&allianceid=3216213&sid=8389602