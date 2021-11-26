Trip.com Launches 48-hour Black Friday Flash Sale with Big Savings for Aussie Travellers

Savings of up to 56% on accommodation and flights from $53 on offer in Trip.com's Black Friday 48-hour sale running from 26 - 28 Nov

Final days to get up to 20% off a fantastic range of 2-night stays in Victoria, plus receive an extra $50 off hotel bookings with code VIC50

SYDNEY, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, the global travel agency, today launches its Black Friday sale offering big savings to Australian travellers. For 48-hours from 26 to 28 November, Trip.com users in Australia will be able to enjoy savings of up to 56% on selected hotels and discounted flight deals.

Trip.com is offering its users exclusive discounts this weekend, with a whole range of deals including up to 56% off accommodation and flights from $53, including:

Fly Sydney to Nadi with Fiji Airways from $239 (one-way, travel period 26 Nov 2021 - 30 Jun 2022 )

to Nadi with Fiji Airways from (one-way, travel period - ) Fly Sydney to Melbourne or Melbourne to Sydney with Qantas from $79 (one-way, travel period 4 Jan - 28 Feb 2022 )

to or to with Qantas from (one-way, travel period 4 Jan - ) Fly Sydney to Singapore with Singapore Airlines from $555 (one-way, travel period 4 Jan - 28 Feb 2022 )

to with Singapore Airlines from (one-way, travel period 4 Jan - ) Stay at the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel Sydney and save up to 39% off (Deluxe King Room)

Stay at the Best Western Melbourne City from $78 with 40% off (Matchbox Single Room)

with 40% off (Matchbox Single Room) Stay at the Comfort Inn & Suites Goodearth Perth from $80 with 56% off (Superior Studio Double Suite)

The flash deals are available on a first come, first served basis and are valid for travel between 26 November 2021 and 30 August 2022 – meaning users can save on a spontaneous summer trip or plan ahead and book a discounted holiday for 2022.

To save on your next trip with Trip.com's incredible Black Friday 48-hour flash sale, download the Trip.com app here. For more information and full terms and conditions for Trip.com's Black Friday sale, please click here.

The Black Friday sale comes as we enter the final week Trip.com's Rediscover Melbourne & Beyond campaign, where Trip.com users can save up to 20% off a fantastic range of two-night stays in, plus the chance to get an extra $50 off when you use the promo code VIC50 on checkout. This offer ends midnight on 30 November, to be in with the chance to get $50 off your next stay in Victoria and view the full range of fantastic hotels and more on offer, visit the link here.

"With the holiday season approaching, we are excited to offer our Australian users some incredible deals as they book their next trip," commented Joanne Heggie, Trip.com Australia Country Director. "Our Black Friday sale is one of Trip.com's most comprehensive campaigns yet, featuring a whole range of exclusive deals sourced from our trusted partners. We are excited to roll out this sale alongside our Rediscover Melbourne & Beyond campaign, giving our users top travel products at attractive prices in popular and exciting destinations, all the while providing industry-leading customer service."

To show its commitment to its customers, Trip.com recently launched its Customer Service Pledge. Trip.com is dedicated to supporting customers throughout their trip and is always there when help is needed with its 24/7 multilingual global customer service centres.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 20 languages across 27 countries and regions in 31 local currencies and sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com