Trip.com launches first Australia 48-hour Weekly Super Sale with Cairns hotel deals

SYDNEY, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, the global travel agency, is launching its first 48-hour Weekly Super Sale campaign where Trip.com users will be offered amazing hotel deals in different Australian destinations for a 48-hour period each week. As travel rebounds, Trip.com is working with hotels to provide incredible discounts on accommodation in the run up to the winter holiday season.

From midday Wednesday 1st June to midday Friday 3rd June, Trip.com is offering discounts on Cairns accommodation, just in time to book that winter escape to Tropical North Queensland, with stays from $80!

Available for 48 hours only, the exclusive hotel sale is the first of its kind to be launched in Australia by the global travel agency. Stand out deals on offer in the campaign include a stay at the 5-star Hilton Cairns, including daily breakfast and parking, from only $229!

To view the full range of discounts on offer, visit here: Weekly Super Sale | Trip.com

As the winter holidays approach, Trip.com is working with hotel partners to provide Australian travellers with affordable stays around the country. Trip.com data shows that demand for domestic Australian holidays remains high, with bookings up over 60% compared to pre-covid. Trending destinations that are popular amongst Aussies are Melbourne, Adelaide, Cairns, the Gold Coast, Hobart and Alice Springs.

"We are excited to launch our first ever super sale campaign in the Australian market. As consumer and industry confidence in travel rebounds, we are actively working with partners to capture pent-up demand and offer our users unmissable discounts on their next trip," said Joanne Heggie, Country Director for Australia and New Zealand at Trip.com.

"We are delighted to be the launch partner for Trip.com Australia's Weekly Super Sale. We have a close partnership and look forward to seeing the results of this initiative and many more in the future." Kristy, Commercial Director, Hilton Cairns.

This 48-hour Weekly Super Sale is the first iteration of a weekly sales event that will feature unmissable deals for destinations across Australia on offer for travellers eager to explore. This is the latest in a series of campaigns launched by Trip.com and its partners to spur on the travel revival in Australia. Trip.com recently cooperated with Tourism Western Australia, South Australian Tourism Commission and Destination New South Wales to drive the travel recovery across Australia, offering travellers deals on accommodation, attractions and more.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 20 languages across 27 countries and regions in 31 local currencies and sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit au.trip.com