TRIP.COM LAUNCHES INTERACTIVE "JUST LIKE THAT" CAMPAIGN TO CELEBRATE TRAVEL IN A SNAP THROUGH SEAMLESS ONLINE BOOKINGS

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International one-stop travel service provider Trip.com has launched its "Just Like That" social campaign, leveraging the latest traveller preferences and insights to make it easier than ever for consumers to meet loved ones abroad and explore the world again as borders reopen and restrictions ease.

Travel has always enriched lives. With many Covid-related travel constraints removed, Trip.com continues its journey to make reconnection and rediscovery a snap – especially with many avid travellers already setting out for their next adventure and exploring global destinations "Just Like That."

With Trip.com's best-in-class service, technology, and deals, traveling in the new normal can be effortlessly enjoyable. Reconnecting with family, friends, business partners and the world is easier than imagined. With Trip.com, travel is as easy as snapping fingers, just like that.

As part of Trip.com's first social campaign in Southeast Asia post-pandemic, the innovative travel service provider is collaborating with over 100 KOLs in markets across Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia to storytell the emotional aspects of travel, such as reconnecting with loved ones as well as showcasing the ease of using Trip.com for travel bookings. The KOLs include @adirasalahudi, @syarif.ig, @widsawaphatiew. The campaign will demonstrate how simple it is to book a fulfilling travel experience that fits each consumer's needs, be it planning a romantic honeymoon in the Maldives, having an inspiring off-site meeting in Bali, or a culinary trip in Tokyo.

As part of the campaign, Trip.com will be running a #MyTripJustLikeThat giveaway on social media from now to 20 November 2022. Trip.com users from Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand stand to win prizes worth up to S$1,200, MYR 4,200 and THB 35,000 respectively, including Trip coins, hotel vouchers, tickets and more.

For more information, please visit –

https://my.trip.com/hot/articles/trip.com-just-like-that.html

https://sg.trip.com/hot/articles/just-like-that-trip.com.html

https://th.trip.com/hot/articles/Trip.com+Just+Like+That.html

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 29 local currencies on 48 sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit www.trip.com.