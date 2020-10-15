Trip.com Launches New Airline Partner Portal Trip.com marks the introduction of its new platform with virtual happy hour launch event with key airline industry partners in Australia and New Zealand GlobeNewswire October 15, 2020

SYDNEY, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading international online travel services provider Trip.com this week launched an all-new platform for airline partners. To commemorate the launch, the online travel agency hosted a live virtual happy hour event, which was attended by over 40 key industry partners in the Australia and New Zealand markets.

The Partner Portal is the first of its kind and has been developed by the leading global OTA to offer airline partners 24/7 access to trends and information that will assist in commercial decision-making, and support the recovery of the industry following the impact of COVID-19.

Introducing the Portal, Trip.com Senior Director of International Markets CT said, “As a technology-driven organisation we understand the value that trends and analysis can bring to our airline partners. In this new era for travel, it is crucial that commercial decisions are informed and targeted.”

The Portal offers a broad range of insights including search performance, ticketed and flown revenue, as well as booking behaviour.

Partners can use the self-service tool to obtain a market overview, or drill down to specific flight route performance indicators, including cabin class, length of stay, booked segments and average ticket price.

“Whether you want to review current performance or monitor emerging trends, you will have the information at your fingertips,” said CT.

Trip.com remains dedicated to working with airline partners in both Australia and New Zealand, and is committed to providing innovative technological solutions for the travel sector.

“As a technology company, we are constantly making innovations in our products. This is as true for customers as it is for partners, both of whom we are committed to supporting throughout this recovery,” added Trip.com Regional Airline Director, Oceania and South East Asia, Kirk Wong.

Trip.com is a one-stop travel shop for Australian travellers, offering reservations for flights, hotels, trains, car hire, airport transfers, day tours and attraction tickets, and is available on both desktop mobile.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is a leading international online one-stop travel service provider, available in 21 languages across 31 countries and regions. Our platform combines over 1.4 million hotels in 200 countries and regions, more than 2 million flights connecting 5000 cities, and world-class 24/7 English language customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, ‘making every trip the perfect trip’ for our millions of customers worldwide.

Trip.com Rep Details For further information, please contact Trip.com PR pr@trip.com Tel: (+86) 21 3406 4880 ext 196455