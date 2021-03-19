Trip.com launches new train booking features to enhance safe travel

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, a leading global travel services provider, continues to upgrade and enhance its services to enable safer travel around the world. Recently, in the South Korean market, Trip.com launched a series of new train seat selection services. Through the Trip.com app, passengers can now select their seats in advance for KTX, ITX and Mugunghwa-ho trains across the nation, encouraging safer travel whilst COVID-19 control measures remain in place.



Trip.com's new train seat selection features enhance traveller safety and are part of Trip.com Group's global efforts towards a safe travel recovery

"With the upgrading of social distancing measures, the most important value consideration of passengers is naturally safety when using transport facilities," Justin Hong said, Trip.com South Korea General Manager, adding, "To enable passengers to use transport services more safely and conveniently, Trip.com has upgraded its ticketing service offerings, and will offer more diversified services to ensure the safety of passengers."

In 2018, Trip.com launched its online ticketing service for South Korea's high speed railway system, KTX, becoming the first OTA to offer this service other than South Korea's national rail operator KORAIL. Through the recent service upgrade, which is available in dozens of languages, more and more foreign tourists are now able to buy KTX tickets via Trip.com. Whilst a recent survey shows a rise in the proportion of South Korean users also booking train tickets via Trip.com. Additional customer benefits available alongside the online seat selection service include the ability for KTX passengers to select different class seats for several passengers at a time.

"We are working with globally influential Trip.com to offer more people convenient and safe train services," said a KORAIL executive, adding, "We will continue to put safety first and do our utmost to enhance passengers' riding comfort."

Trip.com has rolled out many initiatives to ease concerns of travelers during this time. Across the region, flexi-trip, flexi-booking and free cancelation policies are available for customers, allowing greater freedom and easy adaptability of travel plans. Around the world, Trip.com has expanded its customer service capacity to ensure travelers supported at all stages of their journeys, with 24/7 customer service support available in 19 languages. Trip.com also released its COVID-19 International Traveler's Guide, a one-stop information source designed to make planning travel safer and easier in a period of uncertainty.

Trip.com Group, Trip.com's parent company, led the implementation of the World Travel and Tourism Council's Safe Travel protocol that aimed to rebuild confidence among consumers by bringing together industry leaders and partners to implement the best available guidelines on health and safety. Trip.com Group's own TravelOn initiative also introduced a series of industry-wide measures to reinvigorate travel and ensure the safety of travel whilst bringing benefits to customers and support for ecosystem partners through new safety standards, flexibility guarantees, and promotions.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is a leading international online one-stop travel service provider, available in 20 languages across 27 countries and regions. Our platform combines over 1.4 million hotels in 200 countries and regions, 2 million flights connecting more than 5,000 cities, and world-class 24/7 English language customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, 'Creating the best travel experience' for our millions of customers worldwide.

For additional information, visit Trip.com Newsroom