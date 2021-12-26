Trip.com Launches Unmissable Boxing Day Flash Sale for Australian and New Zealand Travellers

Customers able to save up to 25% on accommodation and receive $50 credit towards hotel and flight bookings

SYDNEY, Dec. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, the global travel agency, is launching its incredible Boxing Day Flash Sale, inviting travellers based in Australia and New Zealand to book the 2022 getaway they've been dreaming of this holiday season. With travel starting to become a reality again, now is the time to plan ahead and enjoy some well-deserved R&R.

Following the success of its previous campaigns including the Black Friday Flash Sale last month, Trip.com returns with a fantastic deal. The Boxing Day campaign offers up to 25% savings as well as a $50 credit for flights and accommodation to redeem at the time of booking for all trips booked through the Trip.com website or the Trip.com app, using promo codes: BOXINGDAYFLY for Australian travellers and BOXINGDAYFLYNZ for New Zealand travellers.

The Boxing Day Flash Sale starts on 26th December and will be live until midnight on 31st December 2021. The deals are available on a first come, first served basis and are valid for travel on or before 30th June 2022.

Some fantastic accommodation and airline partners are participating in this campaign and examples of the Boxing Day Flash Sale Deals include the following:

Top deals for Australian travellers:

Flights to Fiji from $239*

from Flights to New Zealand from $164*

from Flights to Bali from $125*

from Flights to Hawaii from $199*

Melbourne stays up to 29% off from $29*

stays up to 29% off from Sydney stays up to 27% off from $67*

stays up to 27% off from Gold Coast stays up to 19% off from $118*

Top deals for New Zealand travellers:

Flights to Christchurch from $42*

from Flights to Wellington from $37*

from Flights to Queenstown from $52*

Auckland stays from $101*

stays from Queenstown stays from 126*

Wellington stays from $137*

To save on your next trip with Trip.com's incredible Boxing Day Flash Sale, download the Trip.com app here

* For a full deal list and more information on this flash sale, please visit: https://au.trip.com/sale/w/3058/boxingdaysale.html?locale=en_au

https://nz.trip.com/sale/w/3058/boxingdaysale.html?locale=en_nz

About Trip.com

About Trip.com Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 20 languages across 27 countries and regions in 31 local currencies and sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit www.trip.com.