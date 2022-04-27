Trip.com Meets Evolving Needs of Travelers through Partnership with Redeam

Trip.com will enhance tours, attractions and activities offerings around the world and meet growth goals through Redeam's connectivity to suppliers

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Redeam and Trip.com today announced a partnership to connect Trip.com with more high-quality suppliers and advance the efficiency of product supply and order processing. Redeam is the Experiences and Things to Do sector's leading and only agnostic, global rich connectivity stack with digitized channel management and gate-ready touchless validation/redemption/reconciliation solutions. Through the Redeam connection, Trip.com will better empower its supplier partners by connecting their products with Trip.com's users, while simultaneously providing users with more diverse travel options. Trip.com is a tech-forward platform committed to innovation and strong, cooperative partnerships to fulfill its mission to pursue the perfect trip for a better world. It has turned to Redeam for its vast global supplier network and easy-to-integrate software and middleware systems as another step towards efficiently achieving its mission.

"This partnership with Trip.com, a powerhouse global platform, further recognizes the benefits and opportunities available via Redeam to tours and activities, improving the ability for partner resellers to grow incremental revenue through strategic distribution," said Martin Harlow, Redeam's Vice President of Sales, Strategic Partnerships and Business Development. "Redeam and its team of developers remain committed to build best-in-class connections to support the Things To Do industry."

"We are excited to be working with Redeam, a leading Channel Manager and Things To Do Connectivity Tech Platform, to expand our global network of attraction suppliers and enhance our booking efficiency. Through our tech-first approach, this partnership enables Trip.com to better connect partners and travelers around the world, providing more diverse products to our audience and opening new channels for providers," commented Chang Liu, General Manager of Attractions International Business, Trip.com Group.

To learn more about how tour, attraction, and activity operators rely on Redeam to easily automate their businesses so that they can sell more tickets around the world, visit the Redeam website. To learn how Trip.com builds exponential value for our partners and enables them to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and advanced transaction platforms, visit Trip.com.

About Redeam

Redeam (www.redeam.com) is a Broomfield, CO-based SaaS solutions business that empowers the growth of tours, attractions, and activities so that more people can enjoy the world. Redeam is the only global technology company with an agnostic channel manager solution connecting Supply and Demand of the Experiences sector of travel. Redeam's middleware solutions enable the touchless, seamless, and automated passing of product and booking data back and forth between Operators and Distributors, thereby enabling the sale of more tickets, a better check-in process for guests, elimination of operational strain caused by too many manual processes or fraud, and improves payment reconciliation timelines. For its innovative solutions, Redeam has garnered over nine accolades and awards including PhocusWire's Top 20 Start Up's to Watch for 2019 and the 2018 Future Travel Experience Startup Competition Winner. The company works with hundreds of resellers and partners such as Ticketmaster, Groupon, and Expedia, and serves thousands of attraction and activity operators globally like Walt Disney World, Caesars Entertainment, Farah Entertainment, and other iconic things to do. Redeam also hosts a free Experiences Industry Online Glossary.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 20 languages across 27 countries and regions in 31 local currencies and sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo, and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit Trip.com.