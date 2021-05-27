Trip.com now offers the Blue Ribbon Bags delayed Baggage Protection Service

Provides delayed baggage protection for travelers

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, a rapidly-growing global online travel agency, today announced that it now offers the Blue Ribbon Bags ("BRB") delayed baggage protection service on its platform. Blue Ribbon Bags is one of the fastest-growing ancillary services in the travel market and the world leader in airport delayed baggage retrieval services.

Travelers who book air travel on Trip.com will be able to safeguard their checked-in baggage against any delay during transit. Flyers will now be able to opt for the Delayed Baggage Protection Service while booking flights.

Commenting on the new service, Lyrics Zhao, Director of Product and Business Development in the Flights Business at Trip.com said, "Trip.com strives to make travel worry-free and relaxing for all. We want the booking experience to be the beginning of a relaxing trip and to offer value added services to the passenger. Starting a trip with delayed baggage can cause stress and worry, therefore, we are excited to be offering the world's delayed baggage experts service by Blue Ribbon Bags to our clients when booking a flight."

"Our service provides air travelers with confidence that if their checked-in baggage does not arrive at the destination airport, we will coordinate and expedite the swift return. Our clients should be able to enjoy their holiday or focus on their work trip while we locate and expedite the baggage," stated CD Lazear, Senior Vice President of Blue Ribbon Bags.

Recent aggregated customer data shows that the top three factors a customer will consider when they book air travel are: flexibility of cancellation, health & medical coverage and delayed baggage. Around two thirds of mishandled or delayed baggage happen on connecting flights rather than direct.

There is also an expected spike in the number of checked bags globally, as airlines, in attempts to keep customers safe, have urged passengers to abstain from bringing carry-on baggage in order to speed up boarding and takeoff.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is a rapidly-growing international one-stop travel service provider, available in 20 languages across 27 countries and regions. Our platform combines over 1.4 million hotels in 200 countries and regions, as well as 2 million flights connecting more than 5,000 cities. With world-class, 24/7 English language customer support and call centers in locations including Edinburgh, Tokyo, and Seoul, Trip.com strives to create the best travel experience for our millions of customers worldwide.

About Blue Ribbon Bags LLC

Blue Ribbon Bags offers global air baggage protection, on any flight, anywhere in the world. For a nominal service fee of $5, travelers can purchase baggage protection and receive $1,000 per bag, if their baggage is lost for four days. No receipts of baggage contents value are required to receive payment. Payouts from Blue Ribbon Bags are guaranteed, even if the bags show up on the fifth day. Founded in 2011 with a head office in New York, NY having global sales and support operations.

Contact: Trip.com PR, pr@trip.com

Blue Ribbon Bags, cd.lazear@blueribbonbags.com