Trip.com offers instant redemption of Hang Seng Credit Card Cash Dollars with travelling rewards on 15 November

HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaming up with Hang Seng Bank, Trip.com announces today that Hang Seng Credit Card customers can redeem Cash Dollars to offset their spending on a wide range of travel products available on Trip.com, including hotels products, flight tickets, cruise packages and local experience. Furthermore, Trip.com is launching double rewards with Hang Seng Credit Cards – from 15 November 2021 to 14 February 2022, customers can enjoy the following travel benefits by spending with a designated Hang Seng Credit Card*:



For more details of the event (including Terms & Conditions), please visit: https://hk.trip.com/sale/w/2958/hangseng-cashdollars.html?locale=en_hk

Offer 1: Extra $100 Cash Dollars rewards

Enjoy extra $100 Cash Dollars rewards by using a designated Hang Seng Credit Card to book any travel product with a total price of HK$1,000 or more and redeem Cash Dollars to offset any amount instantly in the same transaction.

Offer 2: HK$100 instant discount

Enjoy HK$100 instant discount when spending HK$1,000 or above on local hotel rooms or packages by entering the designated promotion code upon checkout.

*Terms and conditions apply to the above offers.

Simon Yuen, Head of Personal Banking Products at Hang Seng Bank, said "We are continuously striving to further integrate financial services into customers' day-to-day activities and leisure pursuits. We are delighted to team up with Trip.com to further expand the diversity and coverage of our Cash Dollars rewards programme from offline to online. By leveraging the travel products and services on Trip.com's platform, the Cash Dollars rewards and redemption network now covers over 1.4 million hotels in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide and 2 million independent flight routes connecting over 5,000 cities around the world. We look forward to seeing our customers reap even more rewards from this latest enhancement to our rewards programme as participation in travel and tourism rebounds."

Hillman Lam, General Manager of Trip.com Hong Kong, said "Trip.com constantly takes crossover to a new level, in efforts to bring users a more diverse and innovative consumer experience. Hang Seng Bank offers comprehensive and diversified banking services, of which the Hang Seng Credit Card Cash Dollars are widely used in Hong Kong to offset spending at most offline merchants such as restaurants, home appliance retailers, department stores and supermarkets, wellness and beauty outlets and apparel shops. Trip.com is proud to collaborate with Hang Seng Credit Card and to accept Cash Dollars to offset spending. As travel restrictions around the world continue to ease, Trip.com believes that 2022 will be a year for world rediscovery. 'Your all-in-one travel app' is Trip.com's commitment to users in Hong Kong. Trip.com strives to help travellers plan their ideal and most affordable trips."