Trip.com sees demand rise in Singapore and Hong Kong following travel bubble announcement

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Trip.com, a leading international online travel services provider, witnessed a surge in demand for Singapore-Hong Kong (SG-HK) leisure travel, after the announcement of the travel bubble will launch on November 22.



According to the latest Trip.com data, on 11 November in the three hours after the SG-HK travel bubble announcement on the resumption of cross-border flights next week, the search volume of flights from Hong Kong to Singapore grew by 300%, followed by a 200% increase in Singapore local hotel searches. The data also shows a significant rise in the search volume for travel products from Singapore to Hong Kong, with a 200% increase for flights, and a 150% increase for hotels.

Trip.com has observed growth in travel demand since the first announcement of the SG-HK travel bubble agreement on October 15. In the two hours after the announcement, according to Trip.com, search volumes for flights in Singapore saw an increase of 56.4%, followed by a 40% increase in local hotel searches. Following this, Trip.com has found interest in travel between Singapore and Hong Kong was on the rise, showing hunger for cross-border travel remains strong.

In response to these trends, on October 29, the Hong Kong Trip.com LIVE show advertised a wide range of Singapore hotel discounts as well as local staycation hotel deals, including Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, Mandarin Orchard Singapore and Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa, in addition to useful information for Hong Kong customers planning on venturing to Singapore for their next trip. This two-hour show attracted a total of 1.6 million viewers.

Trip.com LIVE shows have taken place in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. Customers around the region have tuned in for top discounts on travel products tailored to their local market, as a part of “Travel On Sale” promotion , which offers flexible advance bookings for a range of travel products, boosting domestic travel and laying the foundations for the future global travel recovery. Recent promotions on Singapore and Hong Kong hotel and flight products can be found here:

