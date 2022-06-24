Trip.com sees nearly 80,000 user visits, 3,000 orders during launch weekend of eighth cycle of designated quarantine hotels

HONG KONG, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the weekend following the Government's late-night announcement of the new cycle of designated quarantine hotels on Thursday (16 June), Trip.com recorded nearly 80,000 unique visitors browsing the site of the eighth cycle of quarantine hotels from Friday to Sunday alone, with a total of 3,000 bookings; Nearly half of which were recorded on the first day of sale (17 June), setting a new high for the number of single-day quarantine hotel bookings. Our latest figures revealed that the check-in period will peak between August and September, and there was a surge in air ticket bookings, mainly from the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia and the Philippines.

In light of the high demand for Hong Kong quarantine hotel rooms among returnees, Trip.com is working closely with various Government-designated quarantine hotel partners to source rooms to meet the needs of users. The list of designated quarantine hotels in the eighth cycle is applicable to travellers who complete the quarantine period from 1 August to 31 October, covering peak periods such as summer holidays, Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day and Chung Yeung Festival public holidays.

Boon Sian Chai, General Manager of Trip.com Hong Kong, said, "As the summer holidays approach together with the further relaxation of quarantine and immigration measures in Hong Kong, Hong Kong people overseas are now eagerly planning to return to the city to spend vacations with their families or join business activities. This has led to an increase in bookings for air tickets and hotels in Hong Kong. To this end, the bookings for air tickets and back to Hong Kong quarantine hotels have also increased accordingly. Hong Kong people abroad need more preparation and planning when arranging their return trips, and with Trip.com's commitment as 'Your all-in-one travel app' to users in Hong Kong, we hope to provide one-stop information and choices to facilitate Hong Kong people working or studying abroad to return home smoothly, and to support those who are interested in travelling during this period."

Since the launch of designated quarantine hotels in early 2021, Trip.com has provided more than 400,000 room nights to over 30,000 returnees from overseas. Since the announcement of the seventh cycle of designated quarantine hotels, Trip.com has recorded around 15,000 bookings for designated quarantine hotels with a total of around 130,000 room nights, reaching a record high of quarantine hotel bookings within this period. The booking peak period is between June and July to meet the demand of overseas students returning to Hong Kong during the summer holidays.

Trip.com has been working closely with designated quarantine hotel partners since early 2021, creating a dedicated "designated quarantine hotels" webpage for users, in order to assist travellers in checking and booking the quarantine procedures required for returning to Hong Kong in the easiest way, and to provide users with the best one-stop experience. Users can browse the prices and availabilities of quarantine hotel packages for seven days across a wide range of designated quarantine hotels on the same webpage, as well as grasp the latest updates on the Government's policy requirements, other quarantine tips, alongside answers to other related frequently asked questions.

For more information on designated quarantine hotels (including terms and conditions), please visit:

