Trip.com Sets Vaccination Incentives in Motion

HONG KONG, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to encourage Hong Kong residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the "BestShot Wins a Trip" event has been launched by Trip.com today on 30 July, 2021. Fully-vaccinated Hong Kong residents can log into the Trip.com app for a share of over HK$50 million worth of hotel coupons offering 5% off. After sharing the event link to Facebook, you could be in with a chance of winning two return flights from Hong Kong to the Canadian city of your choice, courtesy of Air Canada.

As well as meaning "Vaccination" and "Good idea", the "Shot" element of "BestShot" also suggests bold exploits and brilliant photos. The aim of Trip.com's BestShot event is to inspire Hongkongers to get vaccinated. As more people become immune, Trip.com hopes to see your smiling faces on the road again!

Air Canada is the sponsor of this event. Mr Hon LAM, General Manager in HK and Southern China Air Canada, said that "As the flag carrier of Canada, during the pandemic, Air Canada has been maintaining services between Canada and Hong Kong and has recently increased the number of flights between Canada and Hong Kong. Air Canada and Trip.com have stood at the forefront of efforts to resume global tourism. In the face of industry challenges, we have been able to adjust our strategies in a timely manner. We are very pleased to play a part in encouraging Hong Kongers to get vaccinated. From September this year, travelers worldwide whom have been fully vaccinated will no longer have to undergo any mandatory quarantine when entering Canada. We look forward to Hong Kong travelers traveling soon to explore the beauty of Canada."

This event will last from 30 July to 31 August 2021. Participation methods and prizes are detailed below:

Event page: https://hk.trip.com/sale/w/2598/bestshot.html?locale=zh_hk

Participation Method: New users must sign up for an account, log in using the event link, and register with their name, Facebook account name, and e-mail address.

Participation method: Share the event page to Facebook, include #BestShot @tripcom.hk in your post, and set the post to be a public post. The six users with the most likes will be in with a chance of winning the first, second, or third prize as of 31 August 2021 . The results will be announced on 3 September 2021 .

1) Grand prize (1 person): HK$52,000 worth of two return flights from Hong Kong to any Canadian city on Air Canada + HK$3,150 worth of Hong Kong experience tickets (1 two-person ticket to Plaza Premium Lounge of airports over the world + 1 two-person ticket to CinemaCity 4DX + 1 parent-child ticket to Ocean Park + 1 parent-child ticket to LEGOLAND Discovery Center + 1 two-person ticket to the Butt Detective Exhibition)

2) Second prize (2 persons): HK$3,150 worth of Hong Kong experience tickets (1 two-person ticket to Plaza Premium Lounge of airports over the world + 1 two-person ticket to CinemaCity 4DX + 1 parent-child ticket to Ocean Park + 1 parent-child ticket to LEGOLAND Discovery Center + 1 two-person ticket to the Butt Detective Exhibition)

3) Third prize (3 persons): HK$2,312 worth of Hong Kong experience tickets (1 two-person ticket to Plaza Premium Lounge of airports over the world + 1 two-person ticket to CinemaCity 4DX + 1 parent-child ticket to LEGOLAND Discovery Center + 1 two-person ticket to the Butt Detective Exhibition)

According to Hillman Lam, General Manager of Trip.com Hong Kong, Trip.com Group (9961.HK) was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx) earlier this year. As a fast-growing OTA (Online Travel Agency) in Hong Kong, Trip.com keeps an uncompromising eye on local social development. Throughout the pandemic, the resumption of tourism has been closely linked to vaccination rates in destination cities. Trip.com has taken the revival of the global tourist trade as its mission. We would like to thank Air Canada for their support, and we look forward to carrying out further joint events in the future.