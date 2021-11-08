Trip.com Singapore to Kick Off Exciting 11.11 Mega Sale in Singapore

The biggest sale of the year from Trip.com featuring site-wide travel promotions including 1-for-1 deals and attractive hotel discounts

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international online travel services provider, Trip.com is set to launch its 11.11 Mega Sale campaign to help you plan a perfect getaway at a great value. Just in time for the year-end holidays and festivities, get ready and mark your calendars for the one of the biggest travel sales of the year yet - starting on 9 November!

Super Travel Deals and Perks Await

Take your holiday planning in Singapore up a notch with exciting deals and promotions for staycations at top-rated hotels, as well as tickets to local tours and attractions. What's more? Selected promotions can also be redeemed with SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV), just before the redemption time runs out at the end of the year.

Upsize your savings for hotel bookings for the holiday period - from amazing 1-for-1 deals at 4-star Carlton Hotel and Oasia Hotel Downtown to a 1-night stay at Orchard Rendezvous Hotel starting from $111 (U.P. $240), there's a value-added option for everyone at this upcoming Mega Sale!

In addition, explore the endless fun in Singapore with a myriad of activities and tours at attractively-discounted prices of up to 50 per cent off – including romantic sunset sails to The Southern Islands, premium champagne and Singapore Sling experience aboard the Singapore Flyer and a lavish Chilli Crab dinner on the Singapore River Cruise.

The 11.11 Special Deals include time-specific promotions, such as:

$11 Off Promo Code Drop @ 12am and 12pm

Exclusive at 12am and 12pm on 11 November, keep your eyes peeled for the $11 off promo codes to further offset the costs for holiday bookings. The promotion will be limited to the first 100 redemptions only - fastest fingers first!

Limited-Time Only Attraction and Hotel Promotions @ 11.11am and 11.11pm

The sales frenzy gets crazier with exclusive 11.11 promotions for attractions and hotels deals launching at 11.11am and 11.11pm on 11 November.

1-for-1 Tours and Tickets

Stand a chance to be one of the users to indulge in 1-for-1 promotions for fun experiences at Singapore's top tourist attractions such as Universal Studios Singapore, Adventure Cove Waterpark, and S.E.A. Aquarium, all at Resorts World Sentosa.

Secret $11 Hotel Deals

Exclusive to Trip.com, users can also book hotel stays at one of two popular hotel destinations in Singapore at an attractive value of $11! The secret locations will be revealed exclusively on Trip.com and redemptions will only be available for the first 15 redemptions at each stay, on a first-come-first-serve basis.



Ms Ru Yi, Area General Manager of Trip.com, said, "We are excited to kick off yet another exciting year-end promotion to promote the vibrant and attractive domestic travel opportunities available in Singapore. Trip.com will continue to leverage on such opportunities to strategise and support our merchants and partners in boosting their service offerings and contribute to the recovery of the travel industry at large."

For more information on the Trip.com 11.11 Mega Sale Campaign, please visit https://sg.trip.com/w/EpckvJjyo41 . Terms and conditions apply.

