Trip.com Unveils "Super Sale" Deals to Coincide with Second Round of Consumption Vouchers

Half price hotel stays, "buy one, get one free" coupons, iPhone 13 and Ocean Park tickets up for grabs from 1 October

HONG KONG, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From 1–10 October (Friday to next Sunday), Trip.com is launching a round of "Super Sale" promotion offers to coincide with distribution of the second tranche of consumption vouchers.

During the promotion period, users who make a booking via the Trip.com event page can enjoy 50% off a one-night stay package or 25–30% off staycation package at selected hotels. Each user can earn a chance to bid for one of the "buy one, get one free" coupons, or win an iPhone 13 Pink, Ocean Park tickets and more – simply by participating in the following activities:

Bid for "buy one, get one free" coupons

Users who confirm a hotel booking for two nights or more at one of the selected hotels via the Trip.com event page will have the chance to bid for a "buy one, get one free" coupon; the bidding is scheduled at 2pm , 4pm , 6pm and 8pm on 1 October. The coupons are on a first-come, first-served basis. Upon receiving the coupon, winners must use it within the next 24 hours. The coupons, with discounts of up to HKD 1,200 , are applicable to all local Hong Kong hotels available on Trip.com (not limited to the selected hotels for this promotion). Winning users will see the time-sensitive voucher redemption page and receive a confirmation message upon successful redemption.

Win an iPhone 13 or Ocean Park tickets

The first user who completes a hotel booking from 10am on 1 October will win an iPhone 13 Pink (128GB). The second to sixth users who complete a hotel booking will win an adult Ocean Park Hong Kong e-ticket (Valid before 31 October), while the seventh to eleventh users will win an adult Water World Ocean Park Hong Kong e-ticket (Valid before 21 November). The booking time refers to the system time upon payment completion. Winners will be announced on the event webpage at 10am on 2 October.

Up to 50% off hotel stays will run from 1–10 October. Some of the most sought-after hotels that offer the 50% off a one-night stay package include:

WM Hotel – Deluxe Seaview Room with Balcony, with breakfast and afternoon tea for two, one free parking space; starting from HKD 2,459

Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong – Ocean Front Room, with buffet breakfast for two, EpicLand for free; starting from HKD 1,663

Conrad Hong Kong – Deluxe King Room, with buffet breakfast for two, and buffet lunch for two on check-in date, in addition to two glasses of Halloween themed welcome drink; starting from HKD 1,868 on weekdays, and HKD 2,168 on 13 and 14 October and weekends

Other participating hotels that offer 50% off a one-night stay package include Four Seasons Hotel, Rosewood Hong Kong, The Murray, The Park Lane, Cordis Hong Kong, The Langham, Gloucester Luk Kwok, Regal Hong Kong Hotel, Holiday Inn Golden Mile, InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong, Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel, Nina Hotel Kowloon East, Eaton Hotel, Regal Riverside Hotel, The Royal Garden, The Harbourview, The Luxe Manor, The Salisbury - YMCA of Hong Kong and more.

For more hotel discount offers and event details (including terms and conditions), please visit:

https://hk.trip.com/sale/w/2348/weekendsupersale.html?locale=en_hk&allianceid=3216213&sid=7750551