Trip.com's Weekend Super Sale upgrades to Weekly Super Sale

HONG KONG, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com's Weekend Super Sale has been a huge hit in Hong Kong since it was launched last year, attracting users every Friday to Sunday to enjoy popular hotel and fun deals. In response to users' booking needs as they start planning weekend staycation in the middle of the week, Trip.com has moved the Weekend Super Sale to Tuesdays to Thursdays, and will launch the first ever Weekly Super Sale from 24 to 26 May. To thank users for their continued support, Trip.com has transformed the first edition of the Weekly Super Sale into a "Mega Trip", featuring great deals around town. Offers are limited, on a first come, first served basis.

Trip.com users can enjoy a fantastic summer at a selection of seven hotels, including five popular hotels (The Murray Hong Kong a Niccolo Hotel, Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, New World Millennium Hong Kong Hotel, The Royal Garden Hotel, Gateway Hotel Hong Kong) available on sale from 10:00am on 24 May , and two beachside or countryside hotels (WM Hotel, Silvermine Beach Resort) available on sale from 10:00am on 25 May, with up to 67% off.

Besides hotel accommodation, Trip.com will be offering various ticket sales and play & dine deals. From 10:00am on 24 May, users can snap up the Haagen-Dazs double scoop buy 1 get 1 free offer as well as Oriental Pearl Harbour Cruise day experience tickets at HK$88 each. From 10:00am on 26 May, users can purchase half-priced adult or children's tickets for the "Jurassic x The Dinosaur Park" Hong Kong exhibition or enjoy the Noah's Ark Hong Kong Ticket buy 1 get 1 free offer. Offers are limited, on a first come, first served basis.

Boon Sian Chai, General Manager of Trip.com Hong Kong, said, "With the pandemic subsiding in Hong Kong and the Government's phased social distancing relaxation, Hong Kongers are more eager to relax and discover great destinations around town. We are seeing a huge demand for playful and fun activities; to thank our users for their continued support, Trip.com is offering a variety of accommodation and play & dine deals and will continue to search for more special local hotels and products. We hope that users and their friends and family will enjoy the vibrancy as summer arrives."

What is more, through Trip.com's collaboration with different payment platforms and service providers, even greater discounts are available when users spend with designated credit cards (Hang Seng Credit Card, DBS Mastercard®, or any Mastercard issued in Hong Kong, including credit and debit card), or designated payment service (Tap & Go, Alipay HK or WeChat Pay). Visit Trip.com today and happy booking.

For more information on hotel, ticket and play & dine deals as well as event details (including terms and conditions), please visit: https://hk.trip.com/sale/w/2348/wss-mega.html?locale=en_hk