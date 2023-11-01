A Triumphant Win For Kiddypedia At The BabyTalk & MamaPapa Readers’ Choice Awards 2023 - Its brilliant and unique concept has captured the hearts of youngsters and their families!

Kiddypedia is awarded the Best Child Edutainment Programme 2023 by BabyTalk Magazine Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, October 2023 - Kiddypedia, a renowned name synonymous to fun, immersive learning opportunities has established a strong presence in the heart of Malaysian families by emerging as the Winner in the Child Edutainment Programme category during the 11th BabyTalk & MamaPapa Readers’ Choice Awards held here in the Malaysian capital recently.

Kiddypedia offers a plethora of edutainment programmes featuring themes and topics which children find inspiring. The brand’s enthralling concept is born from the idea that any place can be converted into a living classroom. Far from the conventional textbooks and note-copying ways of teaching children, Kiddypedia brings learning to live by turning designated venues into engaging, fun-filled educational playgrounds. Any place a Kiddypedia programme is running, that’s where we’ll find children who are enrolled into it paying full attention to their exciting themed activities while having loads of fun. Attractive displays and vivid, hands-on experiences leave positive, lasting impacts in children’s lives - facts which are clearly reflected by the brand’s outstanding performance in this year’s BabyTalk & MamaPapa Readers’ Choice Awards!

CEO of Kiddypedia, Cavin Tan with the brand’s Award presented by BabyTalk Malaysia.



The prestigious annual event took place this year at Setia International Centre, KL Eco City, on the 27th of September, during which the winners from all participating categories were announced and honoured with their respective accolades. With the lauded Child Edutainment Programme Award to its name, Kiddypedia’s amiable reputation is further elevated as the top choice in children’s edutainment, picked by those whose opinions speak volumes - our discerning readers.

The BabyTalk & MamaPapa Readers’ Choice Awards has been a trusted platform to acknowledge and honour Malaysia’s top products and services associated with pregnancy, baby, children, and parenting. Representing the collective votes of our selective readers, the BabyTalk & MamaPapa Readers’ Choice Awards is a gratifying authorization of its recipients’ quality and excellence. Correspondingly, Kiddypedia shines brightly this year as a firm favourite of families wanting to give their kids the most unique and memorable educational experiences available out there!

About Kiddypedia

As a children’s edutainment programme with a noble aspiration to transform knowledge into fully immersive and interactive experiences, Kiddypedia has revolutionised the way young ones learn. Its unique concept stems from the idea that any place can be converted into a living classroom. The theme-based programmes turn ordinary venues into educational playgrounds where children may immerse themselves in hands-on activities while delighting in visually captivating displays. With fresh themes being continuously produced, Kiddypedia aims to foster an undying love for learning that goes beyond textbooks. The award-winning programme is restructuring the future of learning by allowing children the freedom to explore and discover as they flourish in a fascinating, highly engaging educational environment. To discover more on Kiddypedia, feel free to visit: https://www.kiddypedia-inc.com

About BabyTalk

BabyTalk is Malaysia's top baby, pregnancy and parenting magazines which first hit the bookstores way back in 2012. It has been a faithful companion to thousands of parents and parents-to-be, offering up-to-date advice on countless topics and subjects which are of importance and of relevance to them. Its interesting and informative contents have been indispensable to both new and experienced mothers, updating them on the latest products and services, as well as expert advice by professionals. Now an integrated media comprising digital, print and social, BabyTalk continues to be the go-to media for mothers seeking essential resources on all things baby, kids, pregnancy and parenting, allowing them to make informed decisions that positively impact them and their families.

For more information on BabyTalk, please visit: https://BabyTalkMalaysia.com

