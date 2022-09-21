TRON Founder Justin Sun to Attend the Upbit Developer Conference (UDC) in Korea and Deliver a Keynote Speech





GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - Media OutReach - 21 September 2022 - TRON founder Justin Sun will attend the Upbit Developer Conference (UDC) in South Korea. The UDC, which will be held from September 22 to September 23 at Busan Port International Exhibitions & Convention Center (BPEX), is the first blockchain conference focusing on developers in South Korea. Sun has also been invited to deliver a keynote speech on Web3.0 via video link at the conference.Themed on Imagine Your Blockchain Life, this year's UDC is the fifth conference and will be held along with various events such as NFT exhibitions. The conference has invited dozens of leading roles in the blockchain industry, including Justin Sun, founder of a top 3 public chain globally. He will speak on Web 3.0 on the morning of September 23, the second day of the UDC.Regarded as a Web3.0 bigwig by the renowned crypto media Crypto Daily, Justin Sun has the importance of Web3.0 on multiple occasions. At the WISE Metaverse x Game Industry Innovation Summit hosted by 36Kr recently, Sun stated that Web3.0 allows the engagement of both people and their wealth in the world of the Internet and will fully usher in an era of the metaverse. His keynote speech at the UDC 2022 is much anticipated by the Korean blockchain community.TRON has been speeding up its global development in recent years. In December 2021, the TRON network became fully decentralized and was restructured into the TRON DAO community, one of the world's largest decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO). In June 2022, the TRON-based USDD was upgraded into the world's first over-collateralized decentralized stablecoin, offering a collateral factor of 300%, the highest globally. TRON has established a full-fledged ecosystem covering DeFi, NFT, GameFi, the metaverse, and cross-chain solutions, making itself one of the most pivotal public chains in the world.Sun's recent moves to bring TRON and USDD to the billboards in Times Square and in JFK Airport in order to voice at the heart of global financial capital have again garnered wide attention. Analysts suggest that such a campaign may expand TRON's global presence and boost confidence amid the current market downturn.It is not the first time that Justin Sun has been invited to a major crypto conference in South Korea. In November 2021, he attended NFT BUSAN 2021, an online event organized by the Busan municipal government and Busan Blockchain Industry Association, and accepted an exclusive interview with Gather Town, a metaverse-oriented networking platform. The authorities in Busan endorsed TRON by granting the initial sales of the NFT of Busan's mascot on TRON.TRON DAO has created an official blog ( https://blog.naver.com/trondaokorea/222870938715 ) on Naver to cover Sun's attendance at the UDC, indicating TRON's future proactive moves in the Korean market.Hashtag: #TRONDAO