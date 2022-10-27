TRON Founder Justin Sun Gives a Speech at BWB 2022: Blockchain Is the Foundation for Future Digital Cities







Sun proceeded to comment that the mass adoption of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency will effectively facilitate the development of digital cities and offer innovative solutions to concerns troubling cities today, such as cybersecurity threats, inefficient technology, inadequate energy, infrastructure maintenance, affordable housing, and accessible education.



"Mass adoption is upon us. This event’s host, Busan of South Korea, is leading the way. They aim to boost their economy with the integration of cryptocurrencies, enhance their governmental systems with blockchain technology, and secure their digital future with Metaverse development."



As a representative from the blockchain world, Sun has been committed to contributing to global sustainable development with blockchain technology. He emphasized in his speech the future trend of a compliant, inclusive, and green digital world, and his TRON, one of the top three public chains in the world, has been striving for such a vision and made tangible progress.



TRON and its cryptos have achieved compliance in multiple countries. Its VanEck TRON ETN (VTRX) was listed on Deutsche Börse's digital platform Xetra and subsequently accepted by 14 European countries, including the UK and the Netherlands, for trading. Moreover, TRON was recently appointed the Caribbean island country Domonica's designated national blockchain infrastructure. The seven cryptos under TRON were granted legal tender status and became the country's authorized digital currency.



TRON also engages in international multilateral cooperation, where it joins hands with top-notch platforms and institutions for better industry development and inclusive finance across the globe. In the meantime, Sun has been promoting, by leveraging his position as the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO, the utilization of blockchain technologies in international trade. As of now, TRON's native token TRX has been circulating on exchanges and platforms in Europe, North America, and Asia, reaching industries and users across the globe by enhancing its international presence and compliance.



TRON's endeavor in ecological conservation is acknowledged by the world-renowned Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI), which has rated it as one of the most eco-friendly blockchains. As per CCRI, TRON's DPoS consensus algorithm helps the platform to reduce its carbon footprint, and its yearly energy consumption is 99.9% less than the power consumed by Bitcoin.



Sun is convinced that sustainable development is irresistible and will ultimately prevail in the global society and that blockchains will underpin a better and more efficient world.



On top of that, Justin Sun, as a member of the Global Advisory Board of Huobi Global, delivered opening remarks via video for BWB 2022's Huobi session. "Even though the market has been bearish for crypto this year, blockchain technology still holds great possibilities," Sun stated in his speech, "Thanks to the hard work of crypto enthusiasts, the value of blockchain has been seen by more people in the past years, and the industry is destined for a brighter future." He also said South Korea is one of the most crypto-active countries and hoped that the unfolding BWB 2022 could engage more developers and innovative projects, making a difference in the blockchain world.





BWB 2022, sponsored by Huobi Global with other crypto organizations, is the first blockchain conference in South Korea that Huobi Global has attended since the acquisition. In mid-October, Sun was appointed as a member of the Global Advisory Board of Huobi Global and has since been working with his peers on industry development, academic research, and compliance to help guide and grow the organization. By enhancing cross-institutional collaboration, Huobi is poised to win the acknowledgment of more users with a better brand image and sharpened competitiveness, forging towards new milestones.



BWB 2022 was hosted by the Busan government and co-sponsored by Huobi, Binance, and FTX. The event was held from October 27 to 29 at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center (BEXCO). Justin Sun, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Sam Bankman-Fried, and other crypto leaders attended this event and discussed Blockchain, City and Life.



Hashtag: #TRONDAO

