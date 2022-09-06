TRON GameFi WIN NFT HERO Mystery Box will be officially launched at Binance NFT Marketplace on September 8





Details：





What Is Binance NFT Subscription Mechanism



Binance introduces a new way for users to fairly participate in the latest drops and exclusive releases on Binance NFT. By utilizing this new subscription mechanism, Binance will ensure a fair and equal way for BNB holders or NFT holders to commit tokens towards a Binance NFT sale. There is a subscription cap for each user, and the final NFT allocation will be distributed in a fair and square manner.



How to Participate



1. Log in to your Binance account and go to the Binance NFT homepage. Click on the NFT sale banner you wish to participate in.



2. You will be redirected to the subscription page, where you can see a description of the project, the total NFT issued, the Participation Ticket price, the ticket purchase limit per user, and the subscription countdown.



Attention



1. All Binance users who have completed the Identity Verification can participate in the Binance NFT primary sale to purchase NFTs. However, to be qualified to subscribe for Participation Tickets in the next phase, you need to meet the prerequisite determined by each sale.



2. The preparation phase of WIN NFT HERO Mystery Box sale is from 0:00 on September 5 to 2:00 UTC on September 7. If you top up your wallet balance to meet the minimum daily average BNB holdings after the Preparation Phase begins, you may not be eligible to participate in the Subscription Mechanism sale.



For details of the participation process and rules, please read the official introduction of Binance:



WIN NFT HERO



WIN NFT HERO is a "GameFi+NFT" strategic game, built on the TRON public chain, which makes all kinds of heroes, equipment and other NFT assets in the game belong to individual players. Our goal is to connect players from all over the world through WIN NFT HERO, to create a world of economic prosperity through blockchain, and to provide players with a new experience and entertainment beyond the real world value.





WIN NFT HERO Highlights:



1. To create the GameFi version of "Teamfight Tactics", bring more fun to players



Unlike previous GameFi projects that emphasize Earn and ignore gameplay, WIN NFT HERO is dedicated to bringing more fun to players. WIN NFT HERO is similar to the popular strategy game Teamfight Tactic in terms of gameplay.The core gameplay is to match the best hero lineup with reasonable tactical strategies based on hero positioning, bonding and equipment settings.



According to the statistics, the monthly active players of Teamfight Tactics have exceeded 30 million, which is a testimony to the popularity of this game mode. As a metaverse GameFi, WIN NFT HERO not only allows players to experience a similar gaming experience as Teamfight Tactics, but also allows players to own in-game assets and Play to Earn.



2. Lower the participation threshold, allowing Web2 players to easily enter Web3



The reason why GameFi can't make itself known outside of a fixed circle is that Web3 itself has certain technical complexity and cognitive threshold. In order to reduce the learning cost for Web2 players, WIN NFT HERO provides a new game mode, so that Web2 players can easily enter the game through the familiar traditional way. Web2 players only need to rely on their own strategies and operations to earn rewards in WIN NFT HERO's free ALLSTAR mode and related season events.



Just like the cross-chain concept in the blockchain field, WIN NFT HERO also bridges between Web2 and Web3 players, allowing Web2 players to enter to Web3 at any time and maximize their earnings while enjoying the game. Through these ways, WIN NFT HERO has paved the way for attracting more new players in the future.



3. TRON and Binance combine powerfully, buying NFT mystery boxes is earning



On November 25, 2021, WIN NFT HORSE, the first GameFi launched by TRON Ecology, was launched on Binance IGO. Based on the value depth and liquidity of Binance Ecology, WIN NFT HORSE had achieved a remarkable result of 10,000 NFT mystery boxes sold out in 1 second. In addition, WIN NFT HORSE's horse NFT not only generated extremely high premiums in the secondary market due to players' enthusiastic pursuit, but participating in the game also allowed players to gain a lucrative income.



Previously WIN NFT HERO has released an introduction to the economic model, which contains $NFT, $WIN and other in-game specific assets within the game ecosystem to incentivize players' behaviors in different game scenarios. $NFT and $WIN already have a rich ecosystem with sufficient value to support. After the game is officially launched, it will also greatly empower $NFT and $WIN, the two star tokens of TRON GameFi field.



WIN NFT HERO, as the second GameFi launched by TRON, will also reach a new level of support in terms of ecological resources. Therefore, WIN NFT HERO launching at Binance NFT Marketplace will certainly get more attention, and is expected to once again form the wealth effect of buying is earning.



4. NFT deflation mechanism, providing long-term fundamental value support



In the general game mode, players can improve the quality of game characters or equipment NFTs by upgrading to achieve better results in the game. On this basis, WIN NFT HERO adds a new game mechanism, that is, players can consume low-quality NFTs to obtain higher-quality NFTs.



This persistent deflation mechanism can not only promote the vitality of the entire WIN NFT HERO economic ecology, but also provide long-term basic value support for NFTs.



5. Build TRON Metaverse community and promote the sustainable prosperity of TRON ecology



The goal of WIN NFT HERO is to build an exciting TRON Metaverse community, where people from all walks of life can gather in the metaverse to share experiences and interests, and play games together. Thus,, we can see that WIN NFT HERO will also become the entrance to the TRON Metaverse. While receiving the full support of the TRON ecology, WIN NFT HERO also shoulders the responsibility of continuously injecting value and vitality into the TRON ecology.



In the process of continuous expansion, WIN NFT HERO will also bring more application scenarios for TRON ecological tokens such as $WIN and $NFT, thereby promoting the increase of token value. As an early participant of WIN NFT HERO, you will have the opportunity to get richer returns by holding hero NFTs or in-game token assets for a long time.



Follow the official channel of WIN NFT HERO to keep up with the latest progress of the game in real time at:

Official website:

Twitter:

Discord:

Telegram:



Hashtag: #WINNFTHERO

