TRON's first GameFi product WIN NFT HORSE will launch on BINANCE NFT IGO

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 25th November, WIN NFT HORSE will grandly launch on BINANCE NFT IGO.

A limited number of WIN NFT HORSE Mystery Box will be sold in a fixed price instant-sale format on a first come first serve basis.

Project Vision:

WIN NFT HORSE is a "Gamefi + NFT" horse racing game strongly launched by TRON in cooperation with APENFT and WINKLink. It is forged by a professional and passionate game development team under TRON for half a year long.

Unlike many other GameFi games, the vision of WIN NFT HORSE is to allow all players to benefit financially from the game and to give all of its own revenue back to all players.

WIN NFT HORSE is attempting to redefine the meaning of GameFi，explore new GameFi gameplay and lead the new wave of "Play to Earn" mode, transform the traditional game world and reshape the value of GameFi. Looking forward to bringing the best GameFi gaming experience to all players.

BINANCE IGO:

IGOs, or Initial Game Offering, are NFT collections from top-tier gaming projects available exclusively on BINANCE NFT. The collections can launch either via auction, fixed price or mystery boxes. IGOs can be conducted over several rounds, offering a different number of assets each round with a tiered price structure.

IGOs are purely for gaming and all drop content will consist of in-game assets such as early-access passes, weapons and items, exclusive BINANCE cosmetics and skins and much more.

The benefits of launching in BINANCE for players:

Through the BINANCE NFT marketplace, investors will be able to acquire high-quality horse NFT assets at low cost by playing new, and horses will be able to obtain deeper value depth and liquidity based on entire BINANCE's ecosystem.

BINANCE users participate via:

BINANCE users can use the funds in their wallets on BINANCE NFT. Users can read BINANCE's step-by-step guide if they want to learn how to top up their wallets to buy NFTs on BINANCE.

NOTE: Please be aware that some countries are excluded from participating in BINANCE NFT Marketplace.

