Tronsmart Launches Onyx Ace Pro TWS Earbuds With Qualcomm® aptX™ Adaptive Audio Decoding

Tronsmart Onyx Ace Pro True Wireless Earphones

Industry-leading audio brand, Tronsmart, is pleased to announce the launch of its new TWS earbuds, the Onyx Ace Pro. Cutting-edge Qualcomm® Chip, aptX™ adaptive audio decoding and quad-mics with cVc 8.0 call reduction, it offers great audio and voice quality as well as smooth and reliable connection whether listening to music, in the gym or gaming. The Tronsmart Onyx Ace Pro is available on Tronsmart website and Aliexpress now.

Features an advanced Qualcomm® QCC3040 chip with Qualcomm® aptX™ and aptX™ adaptive audio decoding as well as a 13mm composite polymer driver, the Onyx Ace Pro delivers impressive sound in great depth and nuance. The combination allows every instrument to be presented perfectly across an expansive soundstage for a great quality listening no matter the genres. In addition, it includes quad-mics (2 each) with cVc 8.0 call reduction that enhances voice pick up and cancels background noise to isolate the voice and transmits in high clarity so that calls are crystal clear.

The Onyx Ace Pro features up to 27h of battery life with a compact charging case, as well as 6.5h of listening for a single charge. The IPX5 waterproof can withstand any rain, splashes or dust, meaning that users don't need to worry if they get caught in some bad weather or use it during a sweaty gym session.

Using advanced Bluetooth 5.2 technology, it has greater connection stability even under poor radio frequency and provides faster audio transmission (up to 10m/33ft distance) with lower power consumption. A versatile earbud, it is not only optimal for listening to music or taking calls, but it also offers a Gaming Mode to provide an immersive experience to gamers.

With the perfect combination of Qualcomm® chip and other outstanding features above, the Tronsmart Onyx Ace Pro earbuds is the best value for money in 2022. Now it is available to purchase from the Tronsmart website and Aliexpress for $26.99 from May 16th to May 20th.