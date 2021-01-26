SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TROUVER, a youthful new brand in the Xiaomi ecological chain focused on performance, trendsetting design, and quality, is launching its newly-introduced Robotic Vacuum Cleaner named Finder in Korea. The launch, jointly presented by Ahmed Elsheikh, structural engineer and Professor of Biomaterial Mechanics from University of Liverpool, echoes TROUVER's commitment to creating next-level products that combines powerful core tech for the young generation.



TROUVER Launches its Robotic Vacuum Cleaner ‘Finder’ in Korea, Enabling an All-in-One Smart Home Cleaning Experience.

With its powerful suction featuring a sweep and mop two-in-one function and a Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) unmanned navigation system, Finder is designed to relieve the young generation from house-cleaning tasks with a 360-degree comprehensive in-depth smart cleaning experience.



The LDS navigation, verified by the National Radio Research Agency in Korea, allows Finder to get a full scan of a house using a 6 meter radius. Along with its self-developed Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) path planning algorithm and dual-core processor, the vacuum cleaner has advanced smart mapping as well as efficient whole-house cleaning capabilities.

To enable a thorough cleaning experience, the Finder introduces the sweep and mop two-in-one function. In addition, its 2000Pa suction can clean surfaces with 4 modes, including removing dust, hair and debris, enhancing the cleaning effect with one simple step.

The advanced vacuum cleaner also guarantees long duration and strong performance by applying a brushless motor and 270ml water tank to make mopping closer to the ground. A smart connection system with voice control will ensure a customized cleaning experience for users.

"The Finder showcases how TROUVER is creating a smart home for our consumers where they can truly enjoy their time at home without the chore of house-cleaning. It is a comprehensive demonstration of our technologies, including the smart home connections that enable remote management with enhanced cleaning effect such as suction power control, mapping and power management as well as the setting up of virtual walls," said Weisheng Zhang, President of TROUVER.

Pioneering in technology, industrial design, art, and fashion crossover as well as a supply chain matrix, TROUVER has applied innovative technology, cutting-edge design, and materials science in its product development which empowered by over 300 professionals in advanced aerospace technology backgrounds.

TROUVER is also working with people across industries; cooperating with the UK Butler Group, experts from universities and institutions, as well as experimental fashion and fashion artists, the company is making efforts to provide more consumers with higher quality products that integrate multiple trendy elements among the young generation.

With its advanced factories and labs located in Beijing, Shanghai, Suzhou and Hangzhou, TROUVER's ground-breaking products have been sold in Europe, Middle East, Australia, Southeast Asia and East Asia.

About TROUVER

TROUVER belongs to an important leading enterprise of the Xiaomi ecological chain -- Dreame Technology.

For more information, please visit http://www.trouver-tech.com/index_en.html

