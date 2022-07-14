Troy, MI - Design & Construction Team For A Custom Ranch-Style Home

—

The company, a family-owned and operated business, has expanded its custom design building services to include ranch-style homes. Considered family-friendly ‘forever’ homes, these houses are functional, easy to maintain, and easy for most homeowners to personalize.



Trademark Building Company, which specializes in building custom homes in walkable communities, now offers ranch-style homes for larger lots in surrounding areas. The building firm also features French Country, Modern Farmhouse, Coastal, and Prairie-Style design models - for example - and everything is customizable in accordance with the client’s preferences.



Ranch-style homes are especially popular now because they are suitable for multiple family generations: stairs can be a safety consideration both for young children and the elderly. Ranch-style homes with bedrooms that are all on one floor offer flexibility for lifestyle changes - a ‘vacated’ room can simply be converted into a home office, for example. Whatever the requirements, design-build construction allows for contractors, designers, subcontractors, and the owner to work as a team to complete a project far more quickly than homes created using the design/bid/build process - as all of the time spent on bidding periods and redesign challenges is eliminated.



Trademark Building Company creates homes that match their client’s budgets and lifestyles - each new home built by Trademark is tailored to the needs of the client's family. The company’s virtual design studios can provide custom views for every room in the home, complete with all the design possibilities - from flooring to kitchen cabinets and windows. The client can increase square footage in the master bath, move a kitchen wall, or change interior paneling in the den - almost anything is feasible. A ranch-style home, for example, might include both a patio and a verandah - and ample space for gardening and grilling.



One client commented: "Tony at Trademark Building is a very talented builder. His homes are unique and the quality is exceptional. He is very detailed and really listened to what I wanted in a home. I would highly recommend Trademark Building Co Inc if you are looking to build a custom home."



About Us: Trademark Building Company is the newest addition to the McGuckin family's portfolio of businesses. They founded G&M Gutter in 1951, and it continues to provide high-quality exterior services to builders and homeowners throughout Southeast Michigan.

