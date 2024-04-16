Truck Accident Attorney Marion Munley A Featured Speaker At Legal Seminar

SCRANTON, PA, April 16, 2024 – Truck accident lawyer Marion Munley was recently a featured speaker at the annual Women in Trial Travel Summit, that was held April 3-7 at the Conrad resort in Punta Mita, Mexico. The Women in Trial Travel Summit (WITTS) mixes legal education with exciting travel destinations. Female attorneys who attend […]

SCRANTON, PA, April 16, 2024 – Truck accident lawyer Marion Munley was recently a featured speaker at the annual Women in Trial Travel Summit, that was held April 3-7 at the Conrad resort in Punta Mita, Mexico.

The Women in Trial Travel Summit (WITTS) mixes legal education with exciting travel destinations. Female attorneys who attend the conference bond with like-minded women, experience the culture in a new locale, network with vendors and other trial lawyers, and enjoy some much-needed fun in the sun, away from the office.

A champion of victims’ rights and the civil justice system for over 25 years, personal injury attorney Marion Munley is known for her compassionate approach to representing the catastrophically injured and her tireless devotion to her clients and their families. Triple Board Certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy in Civil Trial, Civil Practice, and Truck Law, Marion has earned an AV-Preeminent® designation from Martindale-Hubbell®, the industry’s highest ethical and client satisfaction rating.

A leader in the legal community, Marion serves as the Treasurer for the American Association for Justice. She recently served as the President of the Melvin Belli Trial Lawyers Society. Among her other professional affiliations are the American Board of Trial Advocates, the International Society of Barristers, and the Summit Council, an exclusive group of today’s top civil justice attorneys committed to the highest levels of trial advocacy.

Marion was recently named to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyer for 2024. She was also named 2024 “Lawyer of the Year, Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs,” Northeastern Pennsylvania, by Best Lawyers®.

About Munley Law

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Their attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers in America, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, U.S. News, and World Report’s Best Law Firms, and have earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/truck-accident-attorney-marion-munley-a-featured-speaker-at-legal-seminar/



About the company: Our personal injury law firm was founded in Scranton, PA by Robert W. Munley in 1959. Over the last 60+ years, Munley Law Personal Injury Attorneys has grown into one of the nation’s leading personal injury law firms, helping people from all over the country who have been injured by negligence and wrongdoing.

Website: https://munley.com/



