Trucking Company Workers Compensation Insurance Instant Online Quotes by Enforce Coverage Announced

Enforce Coverage Group is expanding their expert workers compensation insurance to protect truckers in the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut area. Their new service enables trucking companies to get an instant online quote plus free workers comp advise.

When it comes to obtaining workers compensation insurance for truckers and drivers, many commercial trucking companies encounter frustrating challenges. These challenges are due to insurance underwriters improperly accessing company risk. Enforce Coverage Group is proud to provide appropriate and affordable workers compensation insurance for truckers and drivers.

Enforce Coverage Group offers a unique specialized knowledge of specific carriers and their programs. It allows their team of insurance experts to place truckers with the most comprehensive coverage with guaranteed affordable pricing for truckers seeking workers’ compensation in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.

Enforce Coverage Group completely customizes and designs workers comp programs to meet all requirements needed for truck drivers to work safely, regardless of the location of the transportation company’s main office. Through Enforce Coverage Group’s expertise, truck drivers can utilize resilient insurance coverage that provides financial protection for workplace injuries, death benefits to any family of an employee who is killed in an accident, as well as coverage for medical bills and lost wages.

Patrick W. Scanlon, one of the two managing partners of Enforce Coverage Group, has described this major step forward for the trucking industry as, "This coverage is essential for truckers, as it allows truck drivers to be protected from any potential injury or illness that may occur while on the job. Offering peace of mind to drivers is what we do and we make it as easy as possible to protect their livelihoods.”

Truckers face a variety of dangers on a daily basis, making workers compensation an absolute must. Long hours on the road can lead to fatigue and drowsiness, which can be a major hazard. Additionally, truckers in the tri-state area often have to drive in inclement weather conditions such as snow, rain, and fog, which can easily jeopardize a driver’s safety.

Enforce Coverage Group offers truck drivers the best workers comp rates available, ensuring that transportation companies are able to provide expert coverage within a defined budget.

About Us: Enforce Coverage Group is an independent insurance brokerage located in the heart of New York City. They specialize in NY workers compensation insurance, commercial property and casualty, automobile, professional liability, life and health plans.

