Dedoco enables organizations to better manage digital workflows, increasing overall security, trust, and transparency through blockchain technology

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedoco secures US$3 million funding from True Global Ventures 4 Plus (TGV4 Plus) Fund to fuel its global expansion. TGV is an early investor of prominent projects such as blockchain unicorns Animoca Brands and Sandbox, as well as the recently listed marketplace trading platform, Forge Global in the US.



True Global Ventures Invests US$3 Million into Dedoco - A Document Infrastructure Platform for Enterprise Web3

Dedoco is a next-generation digital DMaaS (Document Management as-a-Service) that is built on blockchain technology, providing increased data privacy and document security to users. Founded in 2020 by Daphne Ng and Dr Ernie Teo, the latest investment brings Dedoco's total capital raised to US$7.5 million. Dedoco's seed round was led by Vertex Ventures SEA & India (VVSEAI) who continued to support the company and extended a US$2 million follow-on funding for its ambitious geographical expansion as part of this financing round.

In the last 12 months, the company embarked on its international expansion and now has presence in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and with its sights set on new markets this year, including the US. Its current clients and partners span over 150 across government, banks, financial institutions, real estate, professional services, and technology platforms. They range from organizations such as ERA Realty Network, GovTech Singapore, Nexia TS.

While Dedoco entered a seemingly crowded market, existing solutions failed to address common challenges such as the risk of fraud, unauthorized signatures, and non-compliance. The current solutions typically rely on centralized trust and take custody of digital documents, creating security concerns for organizations dealing with highly sensitive and confidential information such as fintechs, financial institutions, banks and governments. Conversely, Dedoco's decentralized approach allows users to continue managing their documents "on-premise", thus supporting organizations in adhering to document security, data residency and sovereignty obligations, especially those in highly-regulated industries.

By utilizing blockchain, every Dedoco-issued document is trusted, verifiable, and interoperable across multiple systems. Thus supporting companies in their transition to web3, by providing essential, practical applications that solve universal pain points not addressed by other providers.

In addition to Dedoco's decentralized workflow and signing apps,

Dedoco Verify tracks the chain of custody of a digital document and tamper-proofs the evidential audit trail, providing trusted records for both internal and external audits.





tracks the chain of custody of a digital document and tamper-proofs the evidential audit trail, providing trusted records for both internal and external audits. Dedoco Document Check feature helps Signers verify the document version before signing or approving the document, solving a US$42 billion global pain point for agreements and legal contracts, and safeguarding business interests.





feature helps Signers verify the document version before signing or approving the document, solving a global pain point for agreements and legal contracts, and safeguarding business interests. Dedoco vCerts enables organizations to issue blockchain-verifiable certificates that are ERC721 standard and OpenCerts compatible. This ensures that credentials, such as academic and skills certificates, licenses, and memberships, have not been tampered with, protecting both the issuer and recipient.





enables organizations to issue blockchain-verifiable certificates that are ERC721 standard and OpenCerts compatible. This ensures that credentials, such as academic and skills certificates, licenses, and memberships, have not been tampered with, protecting both the issuer and recipient. Dedoco Form-as-a-service is a customizable workflow solution that integrates easily with any repository to create digital forms and link them to workflows for digital collaboration.





is a customizable workflow solution that integrates easily with any repository to create digital forms and link them to workflows for digital collaboration. Dedoco VideoSign serves as a virtual meet-and-sign solution, allowing for a holistic experience to achieve greater efficiency and caters to documents that require identification and witnessing of signing parties. Aside from tamper-proofing the recording process, the full evidence capture is tied to the digital document and verifiable on the blockchain.

"The world is already moving away from heavy, complex centralized systems, where many were designed to be closed-loop and system-centric. Dedoco, on the other hand, takes a decentralized approach to document management, while ensuring privacy protection and document security for companies. I believe that the future of technology is about giving our users full control over their documents and getting more out of their technology purchase. We are excited to partner with TGV - who has an impressive track record backing world-class blockchain companies from early on - in supporting our global Web3 vision," said Daphne Ng, co-founder and CEO of Dedoco, who was recognized as a Top 15 Women Leaders in Asia's Fintech Industry in 2021 and Top 100 Women in Fintech 2022 globally.

"As a pioneer equity investor in the web3 space since 2017, Dedoco is one of the very few blockchain companies globally that has successfully secured mass enterprise adoption through providing practical applications that businesses understand and need. In addition, we are seeing a phenomenon in the recent few quarters where big techs and enterprises, especially banks, FIs and fintechs are fast adopting new technologies to help them solve complex challenges relating to compliance and security. As long as Dedoco continues to solve these critical challenges and stay focused on their enterprise SaaS strategy, they will continue their strong acceleration of adoption globally," added Kelly Choo, Founding Partner of TGV4 Plus.

With the recognition of innovative blockchain in enterprises, TGV4 Plus continues to invest in talented serial entrepreneurs leading globally ambitious blockchain start-ups. The fund is dedicated to blockchain companies, primarily in late-stage Series B and C across four verticals: Entertainment, infrastructure, financial services, data analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Founded by an international group of "super angels", TGV's partners are entrepreneurs, business angels, family offices, and institutional investors, many with co-investment rights in future equity rounds.

Start-ups can reach out via LinkedIn or through the Fund's Contact page:

https://www.tgv4plus.com/contact.html

About Dedoco

Dedoco is a digital DMaaS (document management as-a-service) platform that focuses on data privacy, document security and provides customers across a range of sectors with trusted, verifiable and connected documents. As an industry-leading solution that is ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) accredited, Dedoco improves efficiency and compliance whilst ensuring a no-store, tamper-proof solution. In maintaining the highest transaction integrity, Dedoco seeks to transform the way organizations manage document workflows.

For more information, visit https://www.dedoco.com/

About True Global Ventures

True Global Ventures (TGV) is a global Venture Capital firm built by a group of serial entrepreneurs with a solid track record of investing their own money together with Limited Partners into ventures run by serial entrepreneurs. Portfolio companies leverage web3 technologies, incorporating blockchain as competitive advantages to drive change with proven products. TGV is a distributed fund with a presence in 20 cities, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Moscow, Stockholm, Paris, Luxemburg, Madrid, Warsaw, New York, San Francisco, and Vancouver. Visit us at www.tgv4plus.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



