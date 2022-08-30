Truecaller Launches Vastly Improved iPhone App

Brand-new app oﬀers 10x better spam & business detection

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the world's leading global communications platform, today launched a brand-new version of their iPhone app for users around the world. iPhone users have been underserved by CallerID and Spam blockers. Consumers have been clamouring for a solution, and Truecaller has built a better mousetrap. The iOS app has been completely re-written from the ground up to be lighter (smaller app size), more efficient (works faster, even on the older iPhone 6S) but most important of all, it oﬀers 10 times better spam, scam, and business call identiﬁcation compared to previous versions of the app.



This change has been brought about by an all-new architecture that can more eﬀectively take advantage of advanced background features in iOS. All-new Truecaller for iPhone has developed the most current, accurate, and complete ﬁrst ring CallerID and spam detection for every geography.by automatically updating spam information in the background. The app also has a complete design refresh and user experience ﬂow that results in far shorter times for initial onboarding and quicker day-to-day navigation through the app.

"We've been innovating within Apple's platform to bring users more powerful features like Call Alerts, Call Reason, and a convenient search extension," said Alan Mamedi, Co-founder, and CEO of Truecaller. "This update has been a long time coming for many iPhone users, and now we can oﬀer them the best performing identiﬁer of spam and scam to help them separate the noise from the communication they want to respond to."

Highlights of the new Truecaller for iPhone:

10x better Caller ID, 10x better protection against spam and scam

Smoother and faster onboarding for new users

Enhanced detail view when you search for numbers

New Premium purchase ﬂow with easier feature comparisons

Redesigned search extension (from Phone > Recent > Share Contact)

Updates coming soon:

Major improvements on SMS ﬁltering, spam detection and community-based services, including a redesigned number look-up widget to search unknown callers even faster

The iPhone app will also get automatic blocking of top spammers, the ability to view detailed statistics on spam marked numbers and the ability to view and contribute comments on spam marked numbers for additional context

To download the latest version, visit Truecaller on the iOS App Store

About Truecaller:

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it eﬃcient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 320 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and close to 38 billion unwanted calls identiﬁed and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021.

Our corporate website oﬀers a wealth of information on the company, including quarterly reports, board & management info, and press releases - www.truecaller.com