TrueGreen to deliver Australia's first hydrogen powered city bus through its investment in Foton Mobility

SYDNEY, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foton Bus Australia is excited to announce a strategic partnership between Foton Bus Australia and The TrueGreen Mobility Group, to form a new company named Foton Mobility Pty Ltd.

The strategic partnership has been established to deliver Australia's first, high quality Hydrogen Powered Buses.

Foton Mobility will introduce a range of Hydrogen bus products in the coming years, commencing in early 2021 with the first 12.5-metre low floor city bus, powered by Toyota Fuel cells.

Foton Mobility will be headed by Neil Wang in the capacity of CEO. Neil is well-known within the transport industry, with extensive experience in both traditional and new energy buses.

As part of this strategic partnership, Foton Mobility also announces the engagement of Gemilang Australia as Foton Mobility's engineering, aftersales and technology support partner. This partnership enables Foton Mobility national infrastructure to support the rollout of both Hydrogen bus fleets and hydrogen fuel supply plus reliable and robust aftersales service.

The first four Foton Mobility Hydrogen buses using the Toyota Fuel Cells are currently being manufactured with delivery in Australia scheduled for April 2021. Orders are now being taken for 2021 deliveries with the ability to produce and deliver up to 200 Hydrogen city buses for Australia this calendar year.

Excitingly, as part of the announcement made today, Foton Mobility wishes to inform the planned establishment of a production facility at the TrueGreen Clean-Tech Manufacturing Village in Moss Vale NSW. This Australian facility will be capable of locally producing hydrogen buses in Australia by Q2, 2022. This production facility will create new, clean-tech jobs for Australia and bolster Australia's sovereign manufacturing capabilities. Foton Mobility is 100% Australian owned.

About Foton

Foton Group belongs to the largest China commercial vehicle group, Beiqi Group. Beiqi Foton is the OEM of Cummins engine and Daimler Truck. Foton has already sold more than 40,000 units of Zero-emission buses around the world including 600 Hydrogen bus. Beiqi Foton, SinoHytec, Toyota, and the other two companies established an R&D joint venture for commercial vehicle fuel cell systems. All Foton Australia fuel cell engines are from this project and are directly supported by this joint venture company.

www.foton-global.com/

About TrueGreen Mobility

Part of the TrueGreen Group Impact Invest Group, TrueGreen Mobility are Australia's largest and most progressive Zero-emission mobility group. With investments in companies such as Nexport, Gemilang, EV Direct and various other clean-tech operations, the group are at the forefront of the Zero-emission mobility transition in Australia.

www.truegreengroup.com

Related Links :

http://truegreengroup.com