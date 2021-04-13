Truescope Wins Singapore Whole of Government Media Monitoring and Online Analytics Tender

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 13 April 2021 - The Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) has appointed Truescope to provide media monitoring and/or online analytics services for the Whole of Government in Singapore.

The Ministry of Communications and Information called for the public tender in which Truescope and 9 other media intelligence companies responded against incumbent Isentia, which held the exclusivity of the WOG in the previous four years.

In the short span of 2 weeks following the award, Truescope was appointed by 6 different public agencies to take up various portfolios of work across the monitoring spectrum.

Jason Lee, CEO of Truescope Singapore said: "The strong track record and public affairs experience of the team was critical in instilling confidence in our clients. Coupled with Truescope's next age media intelligence platform that delivers on demand data and insights, we aim to deliver the best possible experience to our valued clients."

Truescope Singapore is a joint venture between Dataxet and Truescope. Dataxet was established in 2020 and has previously acquired Sonar and NAMA as part of its strategy in establishing the new age Media Intelligence network in Asia.





About Truescope

Truescope is the next generation media intelligence; harnessing hundreds of millions of posts every day to deliver hyper relevant, real time media insights into the stories that influence your brand, reputation, policy or competitors. Truescope combines and transforms data across media types and languages, into a single, coherent, and easily searchable metadata-enriched database.





About Dataxet:

Dataxet Pte Ltd is a leading integrated data intelligence holding company operating in Asia. Its branded networks provide best-in-class media monitoring services along with localised research and data analytics expertise to deliver accurate, applicable and actionable data insights. https://www.dataxet.com/