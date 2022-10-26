'Truly Taiwan' Becomes Hottest Topic at BITF

Tainan City Wins 23rd Busan International Travel Fair's 'Best Booth Contents' Award





BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Echoing the inner thoughts of Koreans who want to visit Taiwan, "Want to Travel to Truly Taiwan, Truly Tainan" promotes Taiwan's historical capital of Tainan as an international city, selecting 10 must-see attractions drawn from Korean tourists' keyword searches to be advertised at major metro stations in Seoul and Busan. Tainan's tourism ambassador Sababoy also made his first appearance at a Korean travel fair, offering dried mango – a favorite of Korean visitors to Tainan – while gifts of "10 Must-See Attractions of Tainan" handheld fans drew long lines of visitors whom one by one went to the Tainan Travel Instagram to leave the message "I Want to Travel to Tainan!" The interactive activity saw Tainan City win the expo's "Best Booth Contents" award.



Billboards advertising Tainan have been on display at eight metro stations in Seoul

Tainan has been recommended by the famous gourmet travel magazine the Michelin Green Guide and this year also got a Bib Gourmand designation, making it a must-visit city for international travelers to Taiwan. A food critic for the Wall Street Journal also wrote a special piece on Tainan, calling the city a world food museum. Before preparing to travel to Tainan, visit the Tainan travel website www.twtainan.net to plan out the itinerary for a customized gourmet map that will let the visitor taste local snacks, Michelin-selected traditional flavors and world-class classic Taiwanese dishes along the way.