Trust Implants Launches Revolutionary All-On-Six Dental Implants

The All-on-Six dental implants provide a revolutionary solution for people with broken or missing teeth. These implants consist of six artificial titanium roots, which are inserted into the jawbone and provide a secure base for the installation of full sets of replacement teeth.

—

Dr. John Willardsen Introduces Breakthrough Technology to Orange County, CAOrange County, CA - March 1, 2023 - Trust Implants is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking all-on-six dental implant technology developed by Dr. John Willardsen. This advancement builds upon the all-on-4 implant standard by increasing the number of implants for a more secure and lasting prosthesis.The full mouth reconstruction process combines restorative, neuromuscular, and cosmetic procedures to restore not only the look of your teeth, but also their structure and function. This will help diminish long-term afflictions such as jaw and neck soreness, headaches, and even migraine. The result is a confident smile that will help improve one's relationships and quality of life.“We are excited to offer this revolutionary technology in Orange County," said Dr. John Willardsen of Trust Implants. “We are committed to helping our patients experience improved comfort levels as well as enjoy enhanced eating, smelling, tasting and speaking abilities with this new technology."These breakthroughs have been made possible thanks to recent developments in implant dentistry which allow for greater precision in planning and treatment delivery without compromising on patient safety or satisfaction. Patients can expect a customized treatment plan from start to finish that meets their individual needs while ensuring maximum comfort during their entire experience at Trust Implants."Our goal is for our patients to walk out smiling with confidence," said Dr. Willardsen "And we are proud to be able to provide them with the best care available."Trust Implants is dedicated to its unwavering commitment to superior care delivered with compassion and understanding for each patient’s unique needs and concerns. Additionally, the leading dentist and founder of Trust Implants, Dr. John Willardsen has specialized in implant surgery and implant prosthodontics for over 20 years. With its well-established presence in Orange County, Trust Implants looks forward to continuing its mission of restoring smiles and self-esteem through state-of-the-art technology like the all-on-six dental implant system. With the expertise of Trust Implants, everyone can experience a lifetime of healthy smiles!About Trust Implants:Trust Implants has 2 locations, one in Newport Beach, CA, and an additional office in Redlands, CA. With a mission of providing superior oral health treatments delivered with compassion and understanding for each patient’s unique needs and concerns. The team at Trust Implants specializes in implant dentistry along with other restorative services such as veneers, crowns & bridges, fillings & bonding, and teeth whitening among others. To learn more about Trust Implants visit https://trustimplants.com/.##

About Us: We only do implants. This has made us one of the top-rated dental implant experts in the field of dentistry and oral surgery.

Contact Info:

Name: Trust Implants

Email: Send Email

Organization: Trust Implants

Address: 360 San Miguel Dr Suite 601, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Phone: 855-494-6752

Website: https://trustimplants.com/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dz7XFBNtm1w

Release ID: 89090953

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.