Trust Payments partners with Feedzai to strengthen risk management offerings

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Payments , the disruptive leader in fintech specialising in frictionless payments and value-added services, announced today at Money20/20 Europe a multi-year partnership with Feedzai , the world’s first RiskOps platform for financial risk management. Using Feedzai, a key market leader in safeguarding global commerce, Trust Payments’ customers will benefit from an advanced cloud-based risk management platform, powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence.



Feedzai’s RiskOps meets key industry challenges to seamlessly solve for identity, real-time data, and collaboration across the customer lifecycle whilst increasing productivity and enabling financial services companies to deliver better outcomes for their customers.

Daniel Holden, Group CEO of Trust Payments, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Feedzai to ensure our vision for Converged Commerce™ can be backed by their robust risk management offering, covering device authentication, malware defense, behavioral biometrics, and a full suite of integrated fraud and anti-money laundering solutions. This partnership will reinforce our commitment to a gold-standard risk framework to help deliver trusted commerce solutions to our customers around the world.”

“We are delighted that Trust Payments has selected Feedzai as a trusted partner and is implementing our unique RiskOps solution to ensure that their teams have a single platform to handle everything fraud and financial crime-related and to ensure financial security for themselves and their customers,” added Nuno Sebastião, CEO at Feedzai.

The world’s largest banks, processors, and retailers already trust Feedzai to protect trillions of dollars and manage risk while improving the customer experience for everyday users, without compromising privacy. Feedzai is a Series D company and has raised $282M to date with a current valuation of $1.5B. Its technology protects 900 million people in 190 countries.

About Trust Payments:

Trust Payments is a disruptive leader in fintech, specialising in frictionless payments and value-added services for online and offline merchants. We provide on-demand Payments and Banking-as-a-Service services to help businesses grow and scale online, in-store, and on mobile.

Trust Payments combines these omnichannel services with powerful tools, such as retail operations technology, loyalty management and instant eCommerce. We are constantly engaging new innovative payment methods in crypto and bank transfers to drive Converged Commerce™. Since 2020, Trust Payments has acquired multiple businesses into its Group including WonderLane (retail operations and point of sale leaders); Stor (full e-commerce platform designed for small merchants); and Mobilize (specialists in mobile-based engagement and loyalty tracking).

Focusing on any commerce providers in the UK, EU and US, Trust Payments drives value for our clients through personalised services, secure and frictionless payments, and innovative products. Small and medium sized enterprises particularly benefit from our 24 years’ expertise.

Trust Payments has a global footprint, with over 500 people across 11 offices supporting the most demanding business sectors ­-- from retail, travel and hospitality to crypto, gaming, and financial services. We have an acquiring network of over 50 global banks and hundreds of alternative payment methods.

We hold Visa and Mastercard Principal Memberships in the EU for cross-border business, are licenced by both the Malta Financial Services Authority and the UK Financial Conduct Authority and holds licences in 6 US States to carry out regulated payments in gaming.

About Feedzai:

Feedzai is the world’s first RiskOps platform for financial risk management, and the market leader in safeguarding global commerce with today’s most advanced cloud-based risk management platform, powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence. Feedzai is securing the transition to a cashless world while enabling digital trust in every transaction and payment type. The world’s largest banks, processors, and retailers trust Feedzai to protect trillions of dollars and manage risk while improving the customer experience for everyday users, without compromising privacy. Feedzai is a Series D company and has raised $282M to date with a current valuation of $1.5B. Its technology protects 900 million people in 190 countries. For more information, visit feedzai.com

