Trustifi Expands Global Footprint, Signing with New Zealand MSP Secure Right

LAS VEGAS, NV, Mar 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Trustifi, the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) email encryption security company, announces it is expanding its global footprint throughout New Zealand and Australia, signing MSP and security specialists Secure Right, located in Hawke's Bay, New Zealand. Secure Right offers specialized, best practice cybersecurity products and services to business organizations in both of the above-mentioned countries.



Secure Right makes a fine addition to Trustifi's roster of clientele throughout North and South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. As a global cybersecurity provider of both inbound and outbound email protection, Trustifi currently supports customers from countries including the USA, Canada, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, the UK, the Netherlands, India, the UAE, China, Japan, Cyprus, the Philippines, and more. The company has also developed "Once Click Compliance" capabilities that cater to a range of security regulations the world-over, including PDPO for Hong Kong, POPI for South Africa, GDPR for Europe, and LGPD for Brazil.



In addition to its growing international presence, Trustifi was recently recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor for its Outbound Shield, Inbound Shield, and Email Account Compromise Detection solution in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Email Security. The company offers government-grade email encryption, data loss protection, anti-malware, antivirus, and threat detection solutions. Trustifi's solutions employ advanced AI filters and optical character recognition to combat the most sophisticated threats from malicious actors - who are leveraging AI and similar techniques to conduct devastating imposter attacks on C-level executives.



These incidents are not easily detected by traditional SEG (security email gateway)-based solutions, since SEGs function solely by screening already-blacklisted IP addresses. Trustifi's tools can interpret context and flag keywords like "wire transfer" and "bank account," alerting users to these more sophisticated threats before they can do damage. Furthermore, if organizations apply effective and easy-to-use outbound encryption, imposter attacks are less likely in the first place, since hackers can't intercept the high-level messages required to orchestrate them.



"We're thrilled to enhance our presence in the global marketplace by working with Secure Right, one of New Zealand's most formidable, up-and-coming cyber security providers," said Rom Hendler, CEO and co-founder of Trustifi. "We look forward to helping them proliferate easy-to-use, effective, and powerful encryption to their growing base of customers, to increase adoption of email security and improve compliance to regulations across the world."



Trustifi's solutions deliver an exceptional range of capabilities to its end-users, due to a unique use of its proprietary cloud-based platform. Sent emails reside not on the recipient's server, but on Trustifi's hosted platform for as long as the sender designates. This allows emails to be altered, recipients changed, and attachments swapped even after those messages have been opened.



"In a global environment where one breached password could cause major disruption even in the most prominent of companies, it's crucial to offer a comprehensive and layered approach to security services. Top-notch email security is crucial to that strategy," said SecureRight's CEO Thomas Hartley. "We're impressed with Trustifi's distinctive cloud-based infrastructure and the extraordinary abilities it provides, allowing end-users much greater control to recall and revise content that's already been sent, in addition to a broad list of simple, one-click compliance capabilities. We look forward to seeing this powerful solution implemented among our business end-users, creating more thoroughly secure environments across-the-board."



About Trustifi



Trustifi is a cybersecurity firm featuring solutions delivered on a software-as-a-service platform. Trustifi leads the market with the easiest-to-use and deploy email security products providing both inbound and outbound email security from a single vendor. The most valuable asset to any organization, other than its employees, is the data contained in its email, and Trustifi's key objective is keeping clients' data, reputations, and brands safe from all threats related to email. With Trustifi's Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, and Email Encryption, clients are always one step ahead of attackers.



Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni

CommCentric Solutions

610 737-2140

smattaboni@commcentric.com



SOURCE: Trustifi



