Trustly wins FinTech of the Year 2022

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustly has been awarded the 2022 FinTech of the Year for Retail Payments by the readers of the FinTech Spotlight report series, voted on by industry stakeholders and the advisors at Aite-Novarica Group.

"I'm really happy that Trustly has been awarded FinTech of the Year. This is the best possible feedback for us as we strive to ensure that we are always customer-centric and in our conviction to make account-to-account (A2A) payments a new global standard." Johan Tjärnberg, Group CEO of Trustly.

The Commercial Banking & Payments FinTech Spotlight is a quarterly series of reports looking at emerging FinTech vendors active in the commercial banking space. FinTech vendors are selected by analysts based on their level of innovation and approach to wider business challenges facing the commercial banking market from both a bank and customer perspective.

