TS Cloud, the Google Cloud Partner GOES GLOBAL in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TS Cloud Pte. Ltd. Google certified Premier Partner has officially launched the Google Workspace business in Hong Kong.

TS Cloud is committed to assisting companies in using cloud technology to increase work productivity and reduce labor costs. As a cloud technology service provider, TS Cloud not only provides Google Workspace configuration, but also shares information that facilitates remote office activities, helping companies to reduce the epidemic impact.

TS Cloud was established in Taipei in 2007 and has gradually expanded its Asian bases in Malaysia, Singapore, and Japan. It has been 14 years since its establishment and is committed to assisting companies in using cloud technology to achieve digital transformation. The new Asia Global advancement of TS Cloud in Hong Kong is committed to offering Google Workspace, "an office suite in cloud environment" with a greater cost-effectiveness and absolute service to the customers.

Hong Kong Company Information

Company Name: TS CLOUD PTE. LIMITED

What we offer: Office Suite in Cloud Environment, Google Workspace Sales Distribution

Address: ROOM B, 19/F SOUTHTEX BUILDING, 51 TSUN YIP STREET, KWUN TONG, KOWLOON HONG KONG

Contact Number: 3163 2520

Website: https://tscloud.com.hk

Company Regional Website

Taiwan

https://tscloud.com.tw

Singapore

https://tscloud.com.sg

Malaysia

https://tscloud.com.my

Japan

https://tscloud.co.jp