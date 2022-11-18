TS Conard Inc. Technology Solutions Has Been Chosen To Speak To Midland Empire Small Business Owners For Small Business Tech Day

Tim Conard, owner and founder of TS Conard Inc. Technology Solutions, an IT services company serving small business owners in Midland Empire, has been chosen as a featured presenter of the first annual Small Business Tech Day December 15th.

—

This FREE online event for Midland Empire businesses will provide the latest trends and tactics top-performing companies use to stay productive, profitable, and protected utilizing technology.

Other speakers include celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill and best-selling author and entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz.

Small Business Tech Day is designed to equip small businesses with the strategies they need to excel in a tough labor market, uncertain economy, and increasingly technology-driven world.

“We specialize in working with small businesses in the Midland Empire to provide them with the best technology to make sure everything just works,” said Tim Conard, President/founder of TS Conard Inc. Technology Solutions. “Business owners have enough to deal with just trying to run their business. We ensure technology not only doesn’t hold them back, but increases productivity and profits, keeps them secure from online threats, and complies with industry and insurance regulations.”

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be productive, profitable and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to www.smallbusinesstechday.com/midlandempire or call 816-233-3777 and let them know you’d like to register for the FREE local event happening on December 15th.

About Us: Tim Conard is a Marine Corps veteran that founded TS Conard, Inc Technology Solutions in 2003 in the Midland Empire, specializing in manufacturing, transportation, and financial sectors as well as small governments and not-for-profits. Tim makes it a priority to ensure that their clients understand the threat landscape and how the right technology protects them.

Contact Info:

Name: Tim Conard

Email: Send Email

Organization: TS Conard Inc. Technology Solutions

Website: https://www.tsconard.com



