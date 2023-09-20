Shining Brand Celebrates TSA 2022 Travel Update: Aerosol Cans Now Permitted in Checked Baggage, Including Aerosol Sunscreen

Shining Brand, a leading name in innovative aerosol products, celebrates the recent TSA 2022 travel policy update, which now allows passengers to include aerosol cans, including aerosol sunscreen, in their checked baggage.

As a brand committed to enhancing the travel experience with convenient and reliable aerosol products, Shining applauds the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for this significant change in travel regulations. This update provides travelers with the freedom to pack their favorite Shining aerosol products without the worry of confiscation during security checks.

Key Highlights for Shining Brand Enthusiasts:

Aerosol Cans in Checked Bags: Shining customers can now conveniently pack their favorite aerosol products, such as deodorants, air fresheners, and more, in their checked luggage, making travel hassle-free.

Aerosol Sunscreen Now Permitted: Shining's range of aerosol sunscreens can also be included in checked baggage, ensuring sun protection is readily available to travelers wherever they go.

Shining Quality and Safety: Shining remains committed to delivering high-quality aerosol products that meet safety standards. Customers are encouraged to ensure that all Shining aerosol cans are securely sealed and correctly labeled to prevent any leakage during travel.

Enjoy Shining in Your Carry-On: While this policy change allows for aerosol products in checked baggage, Shining products can still be carried in your carry-on luggage, adhering to the 3.4-ounce (100-milliliter) limit in line with TSA's carry-on regulations.

Shining appreciates the dedication of the TSA in improving the travel experience for passengers and is excited to continue providing innovative aerosol solutions that add convenience and comfort to your journeys.

For more information about Shining aerosol products and where to find them, please visit https://www.cnshining.com/.

